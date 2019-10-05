Homecoming for his second family

In 1973, a blond Norwegian teenager flew nine hours over the Atlantic Ocean, travelling to study at Bolivar High School as a foreign exchange student.
What he maintained at BHS, though, was not only his academics but also a lifelong connection to the people he considers his second family.
And now, for Normund Svoen’s 45th class reunion, he’s flown nine hours from Floro, Norway, to catch up with his American family and participate in the Liberators’ homecoming festivities.
After a long day of fishing on Wednesday, Oct. 3, Svoen, his wife Karen Marie and his host sister Elizabeth Campbell sat down in Campbell’s home to talk with the BH-FP.
Looking back, Svoen and his host family seem like an obvious match.
“When I applied, I told about my interests, and I’d grown up on a farm, and I would like to be on a Midwestern prairie,” Svoen said.
After expressing his interests to his foreign exchange program American Field Service, which is still an active foreign exchange program, assigned Svoen to live on a dairy farm.
Parents Harold and Ann Hendrickson, brothers Richard and Robert, and sisters Elizabeth and Jean made up his home family.
“It was very new and very interesting,” Svoen said, describing his first impressions of Bolivar. “When I came to a farm — a very big farm — and big cars, and big tractors … I think it was very amazing, and I was met very good by the family.”
He said during his first week at his new home, he started milking cows with his host-brothers in the family’s barn — a task he then carried out all year.
“We were up at six in the morning milking cows before school,” Svoen said. “And we rushed home from school milking.”
He said by doing this, he was “engaged as a family member the way the others did.”
One learning aspect for Svoen in the U.S. was the weather.
“It was hot,” he said, noting Norway summers are temperament. “I had to get used to the temperature, I had to get used to drinking more, and get salt.”
He noted at one point, he’d contracted a gastric infection, saying, “I had to be carried to the doctor, so I was not quite used (to the weather,) but I got used to it.”
And the high school, he said, was another adjustment — a good one, though.
Svoen’s school schedule in Norway was more “straight,” he said, but at BHS, “you could choose every class you wanted.”
At BHS, he participated in choir as a tenor singer, band as a trumpet player, and ran track and coached girls’ volleyball.
“I loved it. I was well-integrated, and I got a lot of friends,” he said. “I had a very good year and a very close relationships to my parents.”
The integration Svoen experienced with his host family is something important to him and the Hendricksons.
“He always just fit in,” Campbell said. “He was always just part of the family, and I think that’s what’s always made the difference in the camaraderie — the closeness we’ve always felt with him.”
Though Svoen fit right in with her crew, Campbell noted there was a comical misunderstanding once.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is the language issue,” Campbell said. “And we were all sitting at the table eating. And somebody said, ‘Boy, I’m getting full.’ I thought (Svoen) was going to fall out of his chair.”
Laughing, she said Svoen’s eyes got “as big as saucers,” and he explained “full” in Norweigan meant getting drunk.
Besides that, though, Campbell said she finds it interesting that Svoen has “been back as many times as he has been.”
Svoen has visited numerous times in the past 45 years, including his 25th homecoming reunion in 1995, he said.
And Campbell and her family have visited Svoen in Norway through the years, as well, where he works as a general practitioner doctor.
Two years ago, when Svoen’s daughter was married, Campbell said, “Three generations of us went over to Norway to attend her wedding.”
“The landscape is beautiful,” Campbell noted. “And it is cool.”
She jokingly said the first summer she and her family visited Norway, they nearly froze to death.
To her, it was very cold, she said, but Svoen said while the country gets cold in the summer, the Gulf stream doesn’t make the country too cold, especially in the western-southern area where he lives.
Campbell noted there were lots of waterfalls and glaciers.
And when her parents, Harold and Ann, went to visit Svoen years ago, “My dad came back and said, ‘My brother would never know when to come home because it never really got dark at night.’”
“It’s that far north that it was dusky, but not dark,” she described.
But for the Polk County landscape, Svoen said not much has changed in Bolivar since the last time he was in town — in 2012 — when he invited his nephew to come along and meet his American family.
“Since I was here in 1973, it’s changed a lot,” he said. “The town is spread out. It’s much more in the area, but the central part of the town — the square — it’s very similar to how it’s always been.”
In contrast, he said, Norway is squeezed tight, without much room to spread out because of a lack of land, which is full of mountains and fjords.
This weekend, Svoen will participate in the Liberators’ homecoming festivities and visit with his friends from high school, as well as continue visiting with his host family.
The U.S., Svoen said, is his second country, “and the Hendrickson-Campbell family is my next family. We have been very close all the whole time.”
