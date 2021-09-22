You have permission to edit this article.
Homecoming on horizon

The Bolivar homecoming court is, from left, front row — Brant Meredith escorting queen candidate Shae Smith, Bo Davis escorting queen candidate Josie Douglas and Simon Nelson escorting queen candidate Grace Hampton; back row — Luke Goforth escorting freshman candidate Anna Vaughn, Kaden Degraffenreid escorting sophomore candidate Daiaunna Vanderen, Sam Wooderson escorting junior candidate Shannon Moreland and Brandon Hollenbeck escorting Black Walnut Festival candidate Katelyn Hague.

This year’s travel-themed Bolivar R-1 school district homecoming will see a parade, Friday, Sept. 24, after last year’s cancellation, as well as a coronation and other festivities to celebrate the Liberators’ game against Camdenton. 

Activities Friday include the pep assembly at 1:10 p.m. on the soccer field, followed immediately by a parade. The queen coronation is at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium prior to the football game. 

With an estimated 2:30 p.m. lineup, the parade will proceed from Bolivar High School around 2:40 p.m. 

A community favorite, the homecoming parade will follow a similar route as previous years. 

There is one new feature added to the parade this year, though. 

“Each class float must have at least one sponsor accompanying the float as a supervisor,” one event schedule says.

For the route, the parade will march south along the east side of the intermediate school, along the bus service drive and enter Division Street, heading west toward Hartford Avenue. 

Then it will head west on Locust Street, south on Springfield Street, to East Jackson on the square, west on East Jackson to Main Street, then north on Main to the First Baptist Church.

The parade will disband at the FBC parking lot.

The Liberators’ homecoming game against Camdenton kicks off at 7 p.m.

Dressed for the occasion

Students are dressing up in an array of themes this week to prepare for the Liberators’ homecoming parade and game on Friday.

Dress-up days started Monday, Sept. 20, with Bolivar students wearing their class shirts. Tuesday saw Hawaii Day on the roster, while Wednesday is reserved as Pajama Day. Thursday has “American” as the theme, and Blue and Gold Day is slated for Friday.

For more information on Bolivar homecoming activities, call the high school at 326-5228.

