For locals wanting a good meal without the hassle of home cooking, dine-in wait times or drive-through lines, Bolivar Technical College’s parking lot is the place to go in October.
Located at 1135 North Oakland Ave., BTC’s second annual “Fall Food Trucks Event” kicked off this past week with a visit from Bolivar’s Not’cho Ordinary Taco truck.
“I think it helps everybody else get out there, out of their norm a little bit more — less meat and potatoes,” said William Villareal, working the window at Not’cho’s truck on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at BTC.
The menu featured “Neverfake Cheesesteak,” teriyaki steak, cordon bleu, portabello fajita, shrimp poboy and more.
Next week will see a different food truck, Marshfield’s Polka Dot Pig BBQ, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, serving barbecue platters and sandwiches, according to a BTC news release.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, London Calling will return to BTC “by popular demand,” the release said. The truck will serve hand-held pot pies.
The Fall Food Trucks Event will end with Jamaican Patty Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
All food trucks operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in BTC’s parking lot.
