House damaged in fire

A home south of Bolivar was damaged by fire Monday morning, Oct. 26.
Firefighters were called to a single story home in the 1200 block of East 473rd Road around 11 a.m., according to a Bolivar City Fire Department call log.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Dickson said, despite heavy rain, responders were able to act on the threat quickly and extinguish the blaze.
“We got it put out pretty fast and saved the house,” he said.
Dickson said firefighters arrived on scene to find a small flame near the fire’s point of origin on an outside wall.
The fire appeared to have been smoldering for some time, and Dickson said it wasn’t immediately clear how it started.
The residents weren’t home, and the chief said he wasn’t certain who phoned 911.
No injuries were reported, he said.
BCFD, Morrisville Fire Protection District and Dunnegan Rural Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
