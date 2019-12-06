Humansville High School placed second out of nine schools at the Polk County League Science Olympiad on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Students placed in various events, giving the team the points needed to place second as a team.
According to a release from the school, the following individual students placed in the following events:
• Jaymelyn Lapworth and Tarquin Smith — second place, toothpick bridge.
• Ethan Tahtinen — first place, straw tower.
• Juan Galan — second place, straw tower.
• Nate Lyon and Brian Gann — second place, “Write It Do It.”
• Dodge Hogan — third place, weather test.
• Galan, Lyon and Toby Kurpjuweit — first place, aluminum boat float.
• Caleb Brandon, William Naugle and Kurpjuweit — third place, catapult.
• Richie Turnbough, Jarrett Essex and Naugle — second place, puff mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.