It all began in December of 2003. That’s when I attended my first Share Your Christmas distribution as a volunteer for my church.
It was something I always wanted to do but couldn’t because of my job. I knew all about SYC and participated in food drives at school and helped the church with the gift bags, but being there for distribution was not something I could do.
That all changed when I retired from teaching. I excitedly volunteered to help my church at distribution. My first impression was simply, WOW! I knew this was an activity I would be volunteering for every year.
Before I left that distribution in 2003, I was asked if I would be interested in serving on the board of Polk County Christian Social Ministries, the organization that oversees the SYC program. My church agreed to become a sponsoring church, and I was accepted to the board in January 2004.
Now, not only would I volunteer for distribution, I would help sign families up to receive gifts and food. And I would be responsible for staffing the PCCSM “free store” every sixth week.
This year marks my 17th year as a Share Your Christmas volunteer, my 16th as a board member. Some things have changed over the years and others have remained constant.
The first year I helped sign families up, it was all done by hand, and I only helped one week. The stories some of these families shared broke my heart. Health and family issues, loss of jobs, so many reasons for seeking help at Christmas. It was during these one-on-one moments that I fell in love with them.
To this day, these people are very precious to me. Now, I meet with families each week during sign-ups using a computer program designed for this very purpose. I enjoy the one-on-one time with them.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the atmosphere during set up and distribution. Thirteen churches of all denominations come together as one to serve God and the people of Polk County.
Over 100 volunteers come to help with set up and distribution. My most favorite time is when all the volunteers gather in a circle, hold hands, praise God through prayer and sing a Christmas carol. I get goosebumps each year.
I feel truly blessed to have been a part of Share Your Christmas these last 16 years. I would never want to be anywhere else or do anything else during this time of the year.
There are so many memories. One year, I delivered gifts and food to a young family that had put down the wrong date for distribution. As the mother and I were unloading the gift bags for her three small children, I made the comment that I felt a lot like Santa. She replied that today, I was Santa!
Won’t you join me in giving of your time to Share Your Christmas? I promise you will be blessed.
Leta Gass is a Polk County Christian Social Ministries board member and a longtime Share Your Christmas organizer.
