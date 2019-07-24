One day Mohammed was gone.
Word spread quickly as frantic phone calls and text messages passed from his family members to his closest friends and then on to his outer ring of acquaintances. Word spread quickly, yes, but bearing little information. Only questions.
It was 2005, and I was living in Cairo, Egypt, having just completed my master’s from Missouri State University and a research fellowship at The American University in Cairo.
Life in the ancient city had enchanted me, and I had decided to stay on for as long as I could, having landed my first newspaper job at the Cairo bureau of a European daily.
I was technically a member of the press, but that meant something different in Cairo.
With no open records laws guaranteeing the public’s right to know, there was little anyone — press or otherwise — could do to find out anything, anything at all, about my friend of a friend.
But while no one had official info, everyone knew what had likely happened.
Mohammed, after all, wasn’t the only educated, civic-minded young man to have recently disappeared.
The Arab Spring — the term given to the movement that would eventually see the overthrow of several despotic regimes across the Arab world — was still a few years away. But tensions were high in the capital of the country, which had been under emergency law for much of its modern history.
Kalashnikov-bearing soldiers stood guard on nearly every block, as they had done for years. With armored vehicles and barricades disrupting traffic flow, 5-mile commutes that took two hours were well-established norms.
But something more than just dissatisfaction with the status quo was in the air. Civil disobedience was evident and on the rise.
Mass protests had, on several occasions, closed down major parts of the city, many centered around Tahrir Square. Meaning liberation, Tahrir served as not just a symbolic venue for democratic-minded resistance — more often than not met with batons and water cannons. It was the heart of the metro of 15 million.
And Mohammed, we all knew, had played a role in more than one such protest.
Yes, tensions were high. And middle-of-the-night arrests were happening.
But one would never have known any of that by watching evening broadcasts or reading the daily editions produced by the state-controlled media.
On the small screen and in the broadsheets, life in Cairo was postcard perfect. A tourist mecca. Citizens adored their “elected” officials. Crime and disaster were practically non-existent. It was all “good news.”
And as far as Mohammed was concerned, there was no local newspaper printing the public record. No coverage of the charges he faced, the innocence he may have professed or the justice he was or was not being served.
The public — his family and friends included — knew nothing of where he was being held, where the “case” against him stood or what he was accused of.
And, conversely, the citizens against whom real crimes may have been committed also remained in ignorance.
The uncertainty went on day after day, week after week. Until about six months later, when Mohammed suddenly turned up on his family’s doorstep.
He had aged considerably, his 25-year-old jet black hair now tinged with grey. His already thin frame turned gaunt. His previously confident saunter now an unsteady shuffle.
And he was silent.
When pressed, yes, he said, the secret police had come for him. He repeated, time and again, he wasn’t allowed to say anything more. But the terror in his clouded eyes spoke volumes.
Today, nearly 15 years later, when I or a member of our newsroom staff — as we and our predecessors have done multiple times a week, sometimes a day, for generations — head up to the courthouse to retrieve a batch of public records, I think of Mohammed.
If I hear complaints — secondhand or otherwise — regarding perceived “bad news” that takes up too much space in our newspaper, I think of Mohammed.
When it’s a busy crime and court week, and I have to tack on more hours to my already 65-hour work week because the newsroom is into overtime and a budget only goes so far, I think of Mohammed.
And when I stop to think I get to work for my hometown paper, a paper that not only is free to do its duty and keep its citizens informed — even on topics they may not want to be — but to bear the “free press” name with both authenticity and pride, I think of Mohammed.
And I’m thankful.
