Her lifelong search has come to an end.
It’s the search Georgia Payne, 89, of Bolivar pursued since the day she was liberated from the Santo Tomas Internment Camp in the Philippines during World War II.
Through Georgia’s three years, one month and one day of imprisonment, she felt as if they “had been abandoned,” she previously told the BH-FP.
But the United States 1st Cavalry Division proved her wrong after breaking down the prison’s gates on Feb. 3, 1945, effectively liberating Georgia and around 4,000 prisoners from the Japanese military.
In the quarter-century that followed her first day of freedom, Georgia said she had looked everywhere — even among strangers — for any 1st Cavalry soldier to “hug and thank personally.”
Her desire finally came to fruition on Thursday, Nov. 14, when she met Oscar “Junior” Nipps, 94, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma — a soldier who served in the division’s Fifth Regiment.
Junior was one of Georgia’s liberators, and a liberator of thousands of other prisoners of war, as well.
For him, meeting a Santo Tomas POW was “something I’d figure I’d never get to do,” he told the BH-FP during a reunion with Georgia in Joplin, which was arranged by friends and fellow veterans.
The opportunity Junior never thought could happen — and what Georgia had always searched for — was made possible after only 10 minutes of online research, according to Taylor McQuay, a friend of Georgia’s.
Just a month ago, Taylor met Georgia after volunteering to be her guardian for the Ozarks Honor Flight, which flew the duo and around 80 local veterans to Washington D.C. to view their respective war memorials.
Touched by Georgia’s story, Taylor later researched information about the Santo Tomas prison camp in a spurt of “insomnia and a deep dive down the internet’s rabbithole,” she said.
Rather quickly, Taylor said she came across Junior’s name. His story had been covered in several local Oklahoma news articles, which were peppered with mentions of the Santo Tomas prison camp’s liberation.
Taylor shared this information with her father, Chris McQuay, an Ozarks Honor Flight board member who previously expressed admiration of Georgia’s life story to the BH-FP and served as an Honor Flight guardian for her son, David Payne.
Chris said he then came in contact with the Military History Center in Broken Arrow — where Junior volunteers — to see if he would like to meet Georgia in Joplin as a halfway point.
Two weeks later, on a sunny Thursday morning at her Bolivar residential living center, Georgia boarded an SUV with Chris, David, and a BH-FP reporter, while Taylor and her daughter followed close behind.
‘We were both children’
“I’d been searching my mind through the ride all the way there,” Georgia said later, describing the drive to Joplin’s United Way center, where she and Junior were set to meet. “What could I say to him?”
After the two-hour drive, Georgia stepped out of the vehicle and headed toward United Ways’ entrance with David at her side.
Junior was already inside the building, waiting in the corner of their designated meeting room. His friends and fellow veterans from Broken Arrow and the Military History Center were present, as well.
When Georgia entered the room, Junior stood to his feet. After she reached him, they embraced in a long hug and then clutched onto each other’s shoulders.
“I understand that you were in the first cavalry,” Georgia told Junior. “I looked for someone like you for 75 years.”
For nearly ten minutes — up until an onlooker politely reminded Georgia and Junior they could sit down if they wanted to — they remained holding onto each other, volleying topics ranging from the liberation day, their post-war lives and their overall stories.
Early on, they discussed their ages. During the liberation, Junior was 19 and Georgia was 15 years old, they said.
“We were both children,” Junior said, laughing.
Georgia said they were children indeed, but they survived nevertheless.
“I always called myself a survivor, and that’s thanks to you,” she told him.
Thinking back, Junior said he didn’t see Georgia during the liberation, and Georgia said she didn’t see him, either, but noted, “We were at the same place, at the same time.”
“It was kind of a madhouse at that time,” she said.
Junior agreed, explaining he and his fellow soldiers “just got the (Japanese) out of there, and we just went on and headed out.”
“I didn’t figure that I would ever see anybody,” he added, thinking of the thousands of POWs he had helped become free but was never able to know.
‘Eight days’
Taking time to stop and notice specific faces would have been a difficult task for Junior during his service in the Philippines.
After all, when he and his fellow soldiers moved through Japanese territory, they “just went right on through it,” he told Georgia.
Junior and his division first arrived at Leyte, Philippines, on Oct. 20, 1944. But the shallow water of the shores weren’t deep enough for their landing crafts, so they “ended up wading through waist deep water to reach the shore,” Junior wrote in a self-authored booklet.
Upon reaching Leyte’s shore, Junior said they experienced their first encounter with the Japanese military.
“We were all over Leyte for the next couple of weeks and managed to clean it up,” he wrote.
Up through late December, Junior experienced many close calls while his division moved through the island, he said.
For example, Junior wrote at one point, with around 350 Japanese soldiers surrounding them, he “made the direction to get off the machine gun and told the other fellow to take over.”
“He took over … Suddenly, a Japanese bullet hit the bowl of the machine gun and blew off his entire bottom jaw,” Junior wrote.
Fifteen minutes later, “another of my buddies was brutally killed,” he wrote, adding it hurt to lose that friend because they had been sworn in together.
Meanwhile, at the Santo Tomas camp, Georgia and her family were also fighting to survive.
“They would give us coffee in the morning, but it wasn’t really coffee — it was something that had been burnt and charred,” she said, speaking on food scarcity. “In our cereal, we counted the maggots as part of the protein that we were getting.”
She previously told the BH-FP that prisoners often boiled and consumed shavings cut off from banana tree trunks, and even though “it not nutritious, and it was not tasty,” the trunk pieces at least satiated their stomachs.
Islands away, however, a plan to free Manila’s prisoners of war was being set into motion.
Shortly after Christmas 1944, Junior’s division received orders from Gen. Douglas MacArthur to travel to Luzon and be “the very first Americans back in Manila,” Junior recalled.
Luzon is the Philippines' most populous island, and it’s also home to Manila, the country’s city capital, where the Santo Tomas prison camp was located.
“MacArthur had friends in Manila from way back, and he was determined to get the army there to free us and see his friends,” Georgia said.
When Georgia asked if Junior was a part of the legendary “Flying Column,” he said yes.
The “Flying Column” was a name given to the 1st Cavalry Division and other groups of supporters who raided and liberated four Japanese prison camps in February 1945, according to the 1st Cavalry Division Association.
Junior wrote that MacArthur sent trucks to load his division up, and then they “drove 88 miles in 66 hours to reach Manila.”
Along the way, they moved through enemy territory, and if there was any resistance, “we opened up on it and continued to go through,” Junior wrote.
“That was a big mission to get to us,” Georgia told Junior.
He agreed and said it took eight days in total to reach the prison camp on Feb. 3, 1944.
Thinking back to their arrival, Junior said he remembered the prison had “a concrete block wall — maybe 10-foot high.”
“Oh, we ran it,” he said. “We talked to an army guy with a tank, breaking a hole in the wall, and we went in.”
Georgia mentioned there was “one tank that said Georgia Peach on it … and I always figured that came from me,” she said.
As it turned out, the Georgia Peach tank belonged to the Flying Column’s 44th Tank Battalion.
The Peach was one of two tanks responsible for knocking down the prison camp’s gate, according to the association.
From the inside during the liberation, Georgia said she noticed that “the top of one tank flipped up.”
“A soldier in there stuck his head up, and he was chewing gum,” she said. “And my sister that was with me said, ‘Japs don’t chew gum, do they?’”
That’s when they realized the tanks belonged to the U.S.
“We knew it was basically over by that point,” Georgia told Junior.
‘At an end’
Near the end of his meeting with Georgia on Thursday, Junior said he could still remember the liberation “like it was yesterday.”
“We just liberated 3,700 prisoners of war,” he said, thinking back. “And that was just something we were trying to do.”
It wasn’t until around 15 years ago that Junior began opening up about his experiences in the war.
Before that, he didn’t talk to anybody about what he saw — “not even my family,” he said.
“I just didn’t think they needed to know,” he continued, and then added, through tears, “They did, though.”
Regarding how San Tomas affected his life, Junior said he “can’t even imagine.”
“I don’t know how I feel right now,” he said, sitting next to Georgia. “I’m just beyond words, and that’s about all I can say about it.”
She said through the help of others around her, she has finally found a 1st Cavalry soldier who helped liberate the camp after all that time.
“It’s just wonderful to know such a person actually lives after 75 years of living,” she said.
A few days later, Georgia spoke to the BH-FP about her post-meeting reflections in her Bolivar residential home.
“My lifelong search is at an end,” she said.
And, in some ways, the closure can feel bittersweet.
“It kind of leaves me without a goal,” she said.
But one avenue she’d like to pursue next is getting to know Junior “a little bit better” by writing letters or making telephone calls with him.
Thinking back on the day itself, Georgia said she didn’t cry when she met Junior because her years at the prison camp caused her “to steel myself away.”
But despite having dry eyes, she said she still felt “very emotional.”
“I guess that’s why we were clinging to each other,” she said. “We were standing practically face-to-face.”
To her, it seemed as if there was “a need to get closer after all those years,” she said.
