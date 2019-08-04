Art Sync Gallery and Gift Shop pottery artist Bob Byer of Bolivar won three first-place ribbons at the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.
His wins included first place in hobby craft senior, hobby craft and fine art. His work will be on exhibit during the fair.
Byers’ pottery art is also on display at the gallery during regular business hours.
He is a member of the gallery and of the Polk County Artist Association.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
