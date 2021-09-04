Investing in confidence

Weeks after launching a social media public service campaign in which local physicians talk about the COVID-19 vaccine, Citizens Memorial Hospital has received reinforcement in its battle against vaccine hesitancy.
The hospital recently announced it was awarded a $643,877 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Via a news release, CMH said the funding is earmarked to “help boost vaccine confidence and counter vaccine hesitancy in rural communities where COVID-19 vaccine uptake lags in comparison to more populated areas.”
Created in 1982, HRSA is a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is focused on improving health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable, the release added.
The release noted the grant is a part of the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence program “that will allow rural health clinics to use the funding for a broad range of efforts to improve health care in rural areas and reinforce basic messages about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”
Efforts include promoting the vaccine, providing information to rural residents about how and where to get vaccinated, coordinating with existing vaccination sites and public health partners to identify isolated and hesitant populations and increasing rural community and individual patient literacy on benefits of broad vaccination and safety of vaccines.
“CMH urges our community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the release added.
Adults 18 and older who would like to be vaccinated can make an appointment with a primary care provider at a CMH family medical clinic or contact Stephens Pharmacy at 326-2416.
For individuals 12 and older who are an established patient at CMH Pediatric Clinic, caregivers can call 777-2121 to schedule an appointment. The clinic offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The Polk County Health Center also provides COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 326-7250 for more information.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccines and locations to receive a vaccination in Missouri can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.