Some varmint had been tearing the wire loose and getting my chickens from the hen house.
So, I set up my game camera directly in front --- “I’ll catch the booger.”
I go to bed feeling really sharp! When that flash goes off, I will grab the gun.
All unexpected, a huge wind storm comes up, blowing dead branches out of the old mulberry tree. The cover of plastic that covered the wire front in winter blew loose from its tie back and was flapping in the very high wind.
At each and every flap-flap, the camera would flash, flash, flash. A lightning storm in my backyard. I was too afraid to go out in such a high wind, trees snapping, leaves blowing in a straight line, to retrieve my game camera and save what's left of the batteries.
OH! The pain just standing here at the kitchen door, scared and helpless. I want that motion camera to stop flashing. Just as long as the plastic sheet moved, the camera flashed.
After about 15 minutes, the wind passed on and the rain started. So I ran out and got the camera.
A relief, no longer a lightning storm from the camera in my backyard. The “booger” must have witnessed it, could have died of fright, never came back.
Forty years later, now I can laugh; that is funny! One day out of 32,309 days of my life.
Bernice Hosier is a resident of Halfway.
