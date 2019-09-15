The Art Sync Gallery & Gift of Bolivar will host a free brush and techniques demo by artist Larry Johnston from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
The event is open to the public.
Johnston will answer attendees’ questions, as well as demonstrate his brush techniques.
According to an Art Sync news release, Johnston studied under Springfield artist Charles Summey and usually works in oils. His art is on display at the gallery, and everyone is invited to come by to see it.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.
