Judge upholds motions in SBU civil case

A 30th Circuit Court judge recently upheld motions to intervene in Southwest Baptist University’s civil petition to amend the university’s articles of association.
According to online court records, Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson sustained two motions to intervene, one filed by Bolivar resident Donald R. Jump, an SBU alumni and former trustee, and one filed by John Doe and Jane Doe, an SBU faculty member and student, in a Thursday, July 1, hearing.
Court records state Hendrickson reviewed the argument, pleadings, statutes, rules and case law before making his decision.
Jump “adequately claimed an interest” related to approval of the amendment of SBU’s articles, noting the “disposition of it may impair or impede his ability to protect that interest which is not adequately represented by existing parties,” per the court record.
The court record states Hendrickson sustained the motion filed by the Does, who have “sufficiently alleged standing,” for similar reasons.
Hendrickson, the court record notes, also sustained John and Jane Doe’s motion to proceed under a pseudonym.
After making his decisions, Hendrickson sustained Jump’s motion for a change of judge, asking for the court clerk to file for assignment of a new judge with the Missouri Supreme Court, per the court record. He did not rule on motions for an appointment of a friend of the court to examine the petition and conduct discovery.
Background of the case
On Friday, Feb. 12, SBU and three members of its board of trustees — chair Eddie Bumpers, vice-chair Kyle Lee and board secretary Cheryl Mayfield — filed a civil petition in Polk County Circuit Court to amend SBU’s articles of association.
Soon thereafter, attorneys for Jump, the faculty member and the student filed their own motions to intervene in an effort to stop the approval of the new governing documents, per previous coverage.
SBU’s articles of association were last amended in 1994.
The recent amended articles were adopted by SBU’s board of trustees in September 2020 and by the Missouri Baptist Convention the following month, per the document.
The document addresses multiple issues, including the election of trustees by the MBC and the board’s duties.
The articles also name the convention as the sole corporate member, further describing MBC as having a relationship of “oversight and accountability with SBU.”
Per the articles, SBU and its trustees also have a “fiduciary relationship to the Missouri Baptist Convention” in perpetuity.
“Nothing in this section or these articles or the university bylaws or the governing documents of the MBC shall be construed to mean that the Missouri Baptist Convention shall have the right to make unilateral changes to the governing documents of Southwest Baptist University without approval by the SBU board,” the articles state. “... MBC shall not have unilateral authority to transfer assets of the university, nor to dissolve the university.”
Jump’s motion to intervene states SBU’s amended articles are “not lawful and do not contribute to the public usefulness of the institution.” He also raises concerns about SBU’s continued accreditation under the Higher Learning Commission.
Jump states the trustees breached their fiduciary duties to preserve the university’s assets and “the duty of loyalty to place the interests of SBU above all others.” He says by making the MBC the university’s “sole corporate member,” SBU is giving the convention control of its assets and sealing the convention’s ability to nominate and elect board members.
Through these and other actions, Jump states the MBC “threatens irreparable harm to SBU and its various stakeholders,” the motion states.
On Friday, March 5, another motion to intervene was filed on behalf of an anonymous faculty member and student, per previous coverage.
Echoing Jump’s motion, the faculty member and student say the amended articles represent “an unlawful effort by the Missouri Baptist Convention to seize absolute control over all assets of SBU — including the campus itself, much of which was purchased for SBU by the Bolivar community,” per the motion.
In further court documents, SBU’s attorney Daniel Wooten argues against the motions to intervene, stating SBU is a “nonprofit corporation created for benevolent purposes,” which would allow the university to amend its charter through the circuit court and by following required proceedings.
As of press time Friday, SBU remained fully accredited with the Higher Learning Commission.
The commission conducted a focused visit at the university Monday, May 3, per the commission’s website. The commission determines SBU’s accreditation status.
Steve Kauffman, public information officer with the HLC, said the commission “has very limited information” it can release about the visit. He said the commission does not release reports to the public.
“The process of review and evaluation after a site visit can take several months,” Kauffman said.
As chair of the board of trustees, Bumpers previously declined to comment on the ongoing litigation, calling it and other issues “unfolding situations.”
“While we continue to work through these matters, Southwest Baptist University remains committed to her mission of being a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society,” Bumpers previously said.
