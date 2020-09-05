Judgment call

Last month, Sandy Branstetter had to make a decision she’d been dreading. The Bolivar resident and teacher at Osceola Public Schools resigned from a job she loved over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Branstetter said her father, who has cancer, recently had a stroke, and she and her two children have asthma — pre-existing conditions the Centers for Disease Control warns could exacerbate the effects of the new coronavirus.
“So we are already in that high-risk category,” she said.
Branstetter said as her father’s health deteriorated over the summer, it became apparent her mother would need help caring for him, something she knew she couldn’t do if she spent her weekdays in a classroom.
“I was really hoping we would decide to go to school virtually, and when it became evident we weren't going to, I knew I had to resign,” she said. “I cannot be around 300 students and teachers every day and not bring something home to my dad, and I can’t not see him for nine months.”
Branstetter said she’d been apprehensive about resigning, because school districts can choose not to let teachers out of their contracts if they resign late in the year. Her district, though, was understanding, she said.
“I felt like it was the right decision for my family,” she said.
Branstetter said she enrolled her kids, both Bolivar R-1 students, in the district’s virtual option. And, after applying for numerous remote jobs, she said she was recently able to secure one.
“All the cards have lined up,” she said.
Meanwhile, officials at Polk County’s school districts are hoping to make the best of the hand they’re dealt this year.
Bolivar R-1’s Sammy Jacobson said teachers were able to bring safety concerns to building principals, who then shared them with district administration.
No R-1 teachers expressed an unwillingness to return to the classroom, superintendent Tony Berry and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall said in a joint statement.
The district’s safety plan was developed with input from staff, the statement said.
In Fair Play, superintendent Renee Sagaser said the district had no staff members opt not to return this year.
“We are all in our places with bright shining faces,” she said. “Everyone was apprehensive, but it was best for our students and staff to be back in school. The staff missed our students, and we are all working together to provide for the safety of all.”
She said Fair Play’s bus drivers are all running the same routes, and “have permission to make any safety precautions they feel they need today.”
Pleasant Hope superintendent Kelly Lowe and Marion C. Early superintendent Josh Angel both said their districts haven’t seen any coronavirus-related vacancies.
“We have had no change in normal staff vacancies compared to previous years,” Angel said.
That’s also the case in Humansville, where superintendent Tammy Erwin said the district has been “very fortunate with staff, bus driver and substitute teacher participation.”
Branstetter said she’s hoping for the best for all the educators and students this fall. It’s a challenging job now made even more difficult, she said.
“There are always sick kids, and always parents that send their kids to school sick,” she said. “We always get whatever’s going around every year, but anything we can keep my dad from getting this year will help. We’re going to err on the side of caution, because that means we’re spending time with family, and we’re being safe and healthy and my kids still learning.”
