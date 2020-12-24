Lady Bearcats hunt first win

Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball is still searching for its first win of the 2020-21 season.
But, the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story, and coach Kelsey Keizer said she knows success is coming.
“We have much to learn, and we are continuing to find our identity on the court,” Keizer said. “I know with more time together and experience in these game scenarios, we will be in a much better place. Although we have not seen that success on the scoreboard yet, we have seen growth in each game we have played.”
After seeing two season-opening games postponed, the Lady Bearcats started their season with a 93-59 loss to Drury University on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Lady Panthers were then ranked the No. 1 Div. 2 team.
“All of the restrictions of COVID have created an unusual start to the season for our team,” Keizer said.” We brought in seven new players and returned only two players with significant playing time from last season, and I think you have seen that so far in our games.”
In the Drury game, SBU finished with three players in double figures, with Megan Worthington leading the way with 13 points on 4-6 shooting, followed by Brodi Byrd with 12 and Brylee Graddy with 10. Regan Tibbits controlled the boards, grabbing a team-high 8 rebounds. Byrd also dished out four assists to her teammates.
SBU lost 79-68 to Missouri S&T on Saturday, Dec. 12, in a game where four Lady Bearcats scored double digits, and 79-63 to McKendree University on Monday, Dec. 14.
Against McKendree, four SBU players also scored in double digits, and Worthington added three steals as the Lady Bearcats scored 13 points off turnovers.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, saw SBU lose 73-49 to Rockhurst University.
SBU’s Mary Rose Foster brought some spark off the bench with 4-9 shooting for 8 points in the low-scoring game.
The Lady Bearcats fell 66-55 to William Jewell College on Friday, Dec. 18, and Foster returned to lead the Bearcats with 14 points in 21 minutes of play and 6-8 shooting.
“We feel so blessed with the opportunity to compete during this season,” Keizer said. “We are so thankful to our administration at SBU and all of the medical support at CMH for making this possible.”
SBU’s next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, against Lindenwood University in Bolivar.
Men’s basketball
SBU men’s basketball will end its year on a two-game win streak following victories over William Jewell College and Rockhurst University.
The Bearcats bested William Jewell 89-71 on Friday, Dec. 18, and currently stand at 3-1. SBU’s next game is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, against Lindenwood University in Bolivar.
Against William Jewell, Ricky Crawford Jr. led the Bearcats with 16 points on 6-9 shooting and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brady Smith, Joe Miller and Tyler Williams each contributed 13 points. Miller led the team with eight rebounds, and Smith had five steals and two blocks. The team shot 52.5% from the field and held WJC to 36.7% shooting.
Against Rockhurst, SBU’s 91-83 win came with a near-triple double performance from Bearcat Mitch Ganote, who was perfect from the field, shooting 7-7 for 20 points. He had 11 assists and nine rebounds.
SBU fell 71-63 to the University of Missouri at St. Louis on Monday, Dec. 14.
Smith led the team in scoring, making four field goals and five free throws for 13 points.
In its season opener against Missouri S&T on Saturday, Dec. 12, SBU won 86-72 behind 26 points from Smith.
SBU out-shot S&T 51.7% to 44.1%, and out-rebounded them 38-30.
