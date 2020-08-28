Lady Libs back on the court

Bolivar High School girls tennis returns several of its brightest stars this year.
Senior partners Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts, who last year made a run to the state doubles tournament, reenter the court to help lead the program under new coach Nathan Rothdiener.
Rothdiener also coaches the boys tennis team.
“I love tennis,” he said. “I love working with players that love tennis. I have a great coaching staff, and the parents have been awesome.”
And, he said he has high hopes.
“As for the team, we are bringing four varsity players back, two of which made a run in the state tournament last year,” he said. “We also added a new class in tennis this year, so we are Class 2. This brings a new mix of competition, so we feel we can make a run as a team this year.”
In addition to Berry and Roberts, varsity players Josie Douglas and McKinley Hedges also return to the court.
“Plus, I have a large sophomore and junior class that worked hard all summer in preparation for this season,” he said. “These ladies just want to have fun playing a game that they love. As a coach, that's all I can ask for.”
While Roberts and Berry occupy the team’s No. 1 and 2 slots, Rothdiener said the program will also look to Hannah Goughnour for leadership.
“Hannah is pushing hard for varsity time,” he said.
Staying healthy and coping with new restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be some of the program’s biggest challenges, he said.
“I'm so happy we get to play, and we are willing to do whatever it is necessary to make sure we can,” he said. “If that means wearing a mask at practice and social distancing, then so be it.”
Also at issue is making sure his whole team sees enough time on the court, given its size.
“The other big challenge we face is practicing on four courts with 27 girls,” he said. “It makes it very challenging trying to make sure everyone gets their good quality reps in.”
Last year, Roberts and Berry represented the Bolivar community well at state, he said. Along with others, they put this year’s team in a good position to succeed.
“I could not have asked for a better group of seniors to lead,” he said. “They obviously love the game, and I'm lucky to be a part of it.”
