Lady Libs eye the next level

Bolivar High School girls tennis coach Nathan Rothdiener believes good players are built in the offseason.
Lady Liberator senior doubles partners Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts are the proof.
“I'm just so proud of these two players. They both worked so hard in the offseason,” he said, “Coming to open courts, going to tennis clinics and lessons. They have made an effort to improve and strive to make their senior year the best yet.”
As of Thursday, Sept. 24, Roberts was 8-1 in singles, and, at 10-0, Berry was undefeated.
In doubles, the duo is 14-2.
“Those two losses came to a tough Kickapoo squad and Rogersville,” he said.
The duo won their home tournament Wednesday, Sept. 23.
But it’s not just Berry and Roberts stepping up to a new level this year.
More than halfway through the season, the Lady Liberators as a team are 7-1.
Josie Douglas, Bolivar’s No. 3, is 11-3 on the year
“She’s playing fantastic,” Rothdiener said. “Her doubles partner, McKinley Hedges, is dominating at the No. 4 singles.”
Hedges sits at 15-1 with a sole loss to Springfield Catholic's No. 1 at the Springfield Tournament. She went on to win the consolation side of the bracket.
Sarah Bowes, the Lady Liberators’ No. 5, is a varsity newcomer. Rothdiener said she’s getting better every day
“She's been a solid No. 5 for us, racking up an 8-2 record,” he said.
Brynley Hedges, also a newcomer to the varsity team has moved into its No. 6 seed and has a 6-2 record.
“I also have a great group of underclassmen and JV players that are pushing these girls everyday in practice and playing well in their matches,” he said. “They are getting better and better. I'm very excited for these girls as well.”
In spite of a scorebook that might have some coaches looking ahead to a state championship run, Rothdiener said the Lady Liberators’ first priority is just to enjoy playing the game.
“My expectations for this team are to go out and have fun playing the game they love,” he said. “Our goal this year has been to get better everyday. Whether that is at practice or in a match, we want to get better.”
Still, he said, the team is angling for its first district title.
“Then after that, we want to keep playing for as long as we can,” he said.
In one of the team’s toughest contests so far this season, Bolivar fell 5-4 to Logan-Rogersville.
The teams landed in different districts this fall, meaning if Bolivar wants a chance to even the record, both programs will need to win their respective brackets.
“In that match, we dropped all three of our doubles matches, and if we want a chance to win, we have to get some wins there,” he said. “They are a quality program and have been for quite some time so you can guarantee they will bring their best tennis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.