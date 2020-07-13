Lady Libs mark improvement

With just a handful of seconds left on the clock, Bolivar High School girls basketball coach Ben Glasgow called a play he knew his team wouldn’t have been able to pull off 12 months ago.
The Lady Liberators, down 27-24 to Strafford in the fifth-place game of the Lady Liberator Sonic Shootout on Wednesday, July 8, kicked the ball out to incoming senior Lexi Berry, who backed it out behind the 3-point line and fired a shot at the basket.
Berry missed — a tough ending for a consistent pick among the league’s top shooters — and the Liberators finished sixth, falling 27-24.
But, for Glasgow, the intricacy of the move was a clear example of what the Lady Liberators are capable of in varsity play this fall.
“The last play just depicts one of the reasons I'm so excited,” Glasgow said. “I called a timeout. They knew where the ball was going to go. They knew we were going to have to shoot a three. We executed the play to perfection.”
That’s a trend of improvement Glasgow said he saw in Bolivar’s team at its home tournament. The Lady Liberators are stronger than they were both last fall and earlier this summer, he said.
“We’ve looked better,” he said. “We execute better. We pass and catch better.”
Bolivar has already recorded strong results this summer. At a tournament in Branson, the Lady Liberators went 5-1, including downing a strong team from Webb City. Bolivar’s lone loss was to West Plains.
Recently, a stretch of four games in Willard saw Bolivar go 2-2, with losses to Miller and Walnut Grove.
“We’ve only lost to good teams this summer,” he said.
Chief to Bolivar’s improvement has been the time spent working together, Glasgow said.
“Last year, when I came to the team, it was all new,” he said. “Now these sets are a year old, and they’ve just gotten better.”
Bolivar’s roster includes three returning seniors — Berry, Trinity Williamson and Cara Larimore. Additionally, its underclassmen are now a year more experienced after seeing playing time as freshmen.
“Of the eight or nine kids I played in our last game last year, I have all back but one,” he said. “So I have basically everybody back. We played well late in the year, and we’ve just built off that.”
Since then, they’ve developed a new toughness, he said.
“All summer, and in particular the last few days, we’ve been more gritty,” Glasgow said. “When we don’t play well, we just try to grit it out and win, which is what good teams do. They were physical, and they executed when they needed to, that’s all you can ask for.”
