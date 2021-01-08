Lady Libs struggle at Pink & White

Lady Liberator basketball struggled at December’s Pink & White Tournament in Springfield.
Bolivar finished 1-2 at the tournament.
On Monday, Dec. 28, the Lady Liberators lost 55-23 to Ozark, which limited standout Lexi Berry to just 7 points.
Bolivar bested Marshfield 48-37 in the pink bracket’s consolation quarterfinals on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The Lady Liberators fell 55-46 to Ava in the bracket’s consolation semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Fair Play
The Lady Hornets exited the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic after two losses.
Fair Play lost to 2019-20 state champion and host team Walnut Grove 59-17 on Monday, Dec. 21.
The Lady Hornets lost 52-18 to Greenfield on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Fair Play next faces Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Fair Play.
Halfway
Halfway girls’ basketball last played on Tuesday, Dec. 15, where the Lady Hornets fell 47-33 to Climax Springs.
The team’s next target is Dadeville. The Lady Cardinals play the Lady Bearcats at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in Halfway.
Humansville
Humansville fell to Golden City 59-16 on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 75-12 contest to Neosho on Monday, Dec. 28.
Humansville’s next game is Friday, Jan. 8, against Climax Springs at Climax Springs.
Marion C. Early
After a strong start, Marion C. Early girls basketball finished 1-2 at the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic.
The Lady Panthers bested Greenfield 34-28 on Monday, Dec. 21, but fell 65-28 to Walnut Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
A third game saw MCE fall 78-49 to undefeated Sparta on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Lady Panthers play 0-7 Fordland on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Pleasant Hope
The Lady Pirates are hoping for a fresh start in 2021 after dropping their final two games of 2020.
Pleasant Hope fell 47-46 to Golden City on Monday, Dec. 14, and lost 64-39 to Seymour on Friday, Dec. 11.
The program’s next contest will take place at its home tournament, which starts Monday, Jan. 11.
