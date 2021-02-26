Lady Libs wrestling ends season

The 2020-21 season came to a close for Lady Liberator wrestling at the all-class sectional 3 meet on Saturday, Feb. 20.
In its second year, Bolivar’s girls’ wrestling program advanced further than it ever has.
“I am very proud of the girl wrestlers and their accomplishments,” girls’ coach Haley Roberts said.
Bolivar’s Mollie Stimpson, competing in the 122-pound class, lost her first match to Brenya Crahan of Nixa in a pin that took 2:51.
Stimpson lost her consolation round to Knob Noster’s Nina Lapee in a pin that took 2:59.
Teammate Allison Butler fared slightly better.
At 127 pounds, Butler lost her quarterfinals round to Erin Bohmont of Branson in a pin that took 16 seconds.
Butler won her consolation round one match, pinning Joplin’s Erika Washom in 39 seconds.
She lost her consolation semifinals round to Lebanon’s Bailey Joiner in a pin that took 1:25.
“They have shown great improvement from the start of the season to now,” Roberts said. “They have continued to work hard to continue to get better.”
Boys’ wrestling
After claiming its first district title earlier this month, Liberator wrestling will send all 14 of its varsity wrestlers who competed at the district meet to the Class 3 Section 4 competition Saturday, Feb. 27.
The sectionals meet will be held in Belton.
Last year, Bolivar advanced seven wrestlers to the state championship, where the team garnered third in Class 2.
Four Bolivar wrestlers medaled at the meet, with 170-pound 2020 graduate and defending state champion Hayden Burks claiming a second consecutive gold medal in two years after winning the 160-pound class in 2019.
Drayton Huchteman, competing in the 220-pound class, took home a silver medal after winning three consecutive bouts to advance to the first-place match, which he lost via a narrow 5-4 decision.
Competing in the 113-pound class, Canyon Cunningham won his third-place match, beating a wrestler who had previously beat him in the tournament. Cunningham finished 5-1 in Columbia.
Austin Coons won an 11-5 decision in the 152-pound fifth-place match to complete Bolivar’s medal collection.
Of the four, Cunningham and Huchteman are now seniors on this year’s team.
