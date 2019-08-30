The 23rd Annual Stockton Lake Cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day and is sponsored by the Missouri Stream Team and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a release from the Corps.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Gap Shelter, located adjacent to the Sen. Christopher (Kit) Bond Visitor Center and Administration Building.
Tasks for the day will include shoreline litter pickup, underwater cleanup at beaches and boat ramps, trail maintenance and extension, and planting trees, flowers and shrubs, the release said.
For more information, call the Stockton Project Office at 276-3113 or email clint.b.moore@usace.army.mil.
A free lunch sponsored by the Stockton Chamber of Commerce will follow the cleanup at noon. Volunteers will also receive prizes donated from local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.