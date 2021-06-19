Lear resigns as county clerk

Polk County is again in need of a new county clerk as Bobbi Lear, who was appointed to the role in January, has stepped down.
In a resignation letter dated Monday, June 7, provided to the BH-FP by Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock, Lear said her resignation would be effective Friday, June 18.
However, Hancock said her last day as clerk was Friday, June 11.
In the letter, Lear stated she would help make a smooth transition for the county clerk’s office and the county.
Lear stated she was resigning “with deep regret.”
“I greatly appreciate the confidence and support shown to me when I was appointed to serve this position,” Lear stated in the letter. “I have sincerely enjoyed serving both the state of Missouri and our county.”
Lear said she had accepted a new job. The letter said she had the opportunity to advance her career and skills “in a field I am passionate about.”
“I have appreciated Governor Parson’s support for the appointment, for the endorsement of the Polk County Republican Committee, and for the positive reception from the county,” Lear stated. “It has been an honor and pleasure serving the great people of our county.”
Lear was appointed to the office by Gov. Mike Parson on Friday, Jan. 8, after former clerk Melinda Robertson, who was first elected as clerk in 2010, became the southern commissioner for Polk County. Robertson was elected to that role in the November 2020 general election.
The clerk term that needs to be filled ends Dec. 31, 2022, Robertson said.
“Filing for new terms of office will be next February to March,” she added.
Hancock said Paula Shepard, who recently worked under contract with both Polk and Dallas counties to manage their CARES Act grant process, is serving as interim clerk while the county waits for a new appointment by the governor.
“She’s the one who took all the applications, went through them, and then presented them to us, of what was eligible and what wasn’t eligible,” Robertson said. “And then we made motions on what to pay. And between Paula and myself, we did all the reporting to who we’re supposed to report it to.”
Shepard stepped down from that role so she could work as the county clerk until the position is formally filled, Robertson said.
“It is a lot, and I’m very interested in being sure I do it properly,” Shepard said.
Hancock, Robertson and Northern Commissioner Kyle Legan said the Polk County Republican Central Committee met this week to discuss the possibility of nominating a candidate to fill the open spot.
According to previous coverage, one responsibility of the committee is to send a recommendation to Parson for him to consider for the appointment to fill the office.
Before Lear’s appointment, the committee accepted resumes for those interested in the position, per previous coverage. Committee chairman Josh Norton confirmed Lear received the most votes during the application and interview process.
Norton said the committee will continue meeting as it navigates the current application process.
He said vetted, qualified candidates must complete an online application to the State of Missouri Boards and Commissions, available at boards.mo.gov.
In December 2020, Polk County’s Democratic Central Committee also sought qualified candidates to nominate for the position left vacant by Robertson.
The committee was not immediately available for comment by press time Friday.
Robertson previously told the BH-FP the county clerk’s job is one of many responsibilities, including those of the county’s chief elections officer and budget builder.
During elections, the county clerk’s office makes the call on how many ballots to order based on Polk County’s complicated map of school districts, fire districts, road districts and city limits. Each may bring a different set of ballot questions specific to their residents.
In January of each year, it’s also the county clerk’s responsibility to build the county budget with input from other offices.
As the keeper of record for the commission, the clerk also makes a record of every meeting of the Polk County Commission, including its budget planning sessions.
“Pretty much every other office countywide touches the clerk’s office, either through payroll, accounts payable or turning in their monthly financial reports,” Robertson previously told the BH-FP.
