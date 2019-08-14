American Legion Post 138 will host its monthly fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Cost is $9. The menu includes fish, french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.
Following the meal, karaoke with local DJ Charlie Mon will begin at 7 p.m. in the club house.
Proceeds from the evening will go to support local scholarships, community functions, local veterans, Boys State, the police academy and the local ROTC.
The legion hall is at 1424 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
