Letter from the past

Last month, at an estate sale in St. Charles, Mike Schemkes found a reference to Polk County history.
Among old photos in a dusty box was a 1951 Western Union telegram, Schemkes said, sent by President Harry S. Truman in Washington to Bolivar, addressed to the widow of Francis Stufflebam.
“I am shocked and saddened by the news of Frank’s untimely passing and want you to know that I am thinking of you as you pay the last sad tribute of affection and farewell,” the correspondence reads. “My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and to all who mourn with you.”
Schemkes said he paid $2 or $3 for the box and didn’t realize what he’d purchased until he opened it. He said he’s not sure how it would have gotten from Bolivar to St. Charles.
Schemkes, who lives in St. Charles, said while he knew a lot about Truman, the other man was a mystery to him.
For those in Bolivar, though, traces of Stufflebam’s legacy are widespread.
The owner and editor of the Bolivar Herald, formerly the Polk County commissioner of schools and trustee at Southwest Baptist College, worked to bring both then-U.S. President Harry S. Truman and Venezuelan President Romulo Gallegos to Bolivar to present a statue of Simon Bolivar to the town named for “the Liberator.”
The statue still stands at Neuhart Park along South Springfield Avenue.
The moment was unforgettable for Bolivar, and also apparently for Truman, who, when Stufflebam died in 1951, sent the fellow Democrat’s widow a telegram expressing his condolences.
The significance of what he now holds isn’t lost on Schemkes, who said he’s a painter by trade and enjoys going to yard sales and estate sales to look for antiques.
“I read it, and thought, ‘Wow, this is a 70-year-old telegram sent by the President,’” he said. “It’s the only presidential paper I’ll ever hold.”
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Stufflebam took over the newspaper in 1904. He was a Democrat living in a staunchly Republican area, but his tolerance, kindness and open communication in the midst of differing viewpoints helped win over the community, according to a release from the Missouri Press Association, which honored Stufflebam in 2019 with an induction into its hall of fame.
The release said Stufflebam used his editorial page in the Bolivar Herald to advocate for the betterment of Bolivar and Polk County for 47 years.
He would remain involved with the Herald until his death, the release said.
“I just thought it such an interesting story that, a few days after he died, Truman took time out of his presidency to reach out to the family,” Schemkes said. “Apparently, it was a sad day for him, too.”
Schemkes said he grew up learning about Missouri’s only president, and so finding the correspondence was special to him.
“Truman, he was my mother’s favorite president,” he said. “I read lots of books about him as a kid, and I think it’s really a blessing that I found this.”
