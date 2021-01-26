Liberator wrestling second at Willard tourney

Liberator wrestling claimed second place at the Willard Tiger Pride Battle wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 16.
Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman and Tyson Moore won their respective weight classes at the event.
In the 106-pound class, Forrest McMannes lost his opening round to Centralia’s Weston Ward in a 6-3 decision.
McMannes proceeded to claim a win over Michael Wilson of Grandview, pinning Wilson in 1:31. He then pinned Connor Lawrence of Sikeston in 1:27.
McMannes lost in a one minute pin to Willard’s Noah Agcaoili and lost a 12-1 major decision to Helias Catholic’s Gage Lock.
Helias Catholic won the tournament.
In the 113-pound class, Bolivar’s Canyon Cunningham lost to Willard’s George Patton in a 3:24 pin.
Cunningham struck back, winning over Webb City’s Colt Taylor with a 15-3 major decision.
After a bye, Cunningham lost a 7-0 decision to Farmington’s Dalton Boyd. In the third place match, he lost to Helias Catholic’s Carter Prenger in a 5-4 decision.
Bolivar’s Bradyn Spiegel lost in a 40-second pin to Willard's Christian Finley in the 126-pound class.
Spiegel then won over Farmington’s Nate Schnur in a 1:10 pin.
He pinned Tevin Eldridge of Eldon in 1:42 and Zane Dubes of Centralia in 27 seconds.
Spiegel won a 4-3 decision over Helias Catholic’s Jace Duemmel in the third-place match.
At 132 pounds, Bolivar’s Logan Rice was pinned by Farmington’s Blake Cook in 2:43.
Rice pinned Grandview’s David Franklin in 1:41. He pinned Wyatt Bryson of Centralia in 1:41.
Jacob Schrimpf of Helias Catholic won a 10-1 major decision over Rice. Rice won a 10-4 decision over Catholic’s Brennen Prenger to claim third.
Bolivar 138-pounder Jake Banner lost a 10-2 major decision to Willard’s Oscar Martinez. Banner then claimed a 16-0 technical fall over Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster in 4:42.
Carson Hayes of Helias Catholic won a 5-3 decision over Banner and, after a bye, Banner won his fifth-place match over Willard’s Justin McHenry.
Bolivar’s Ryan West, a 145-pounder, lost his first-round match to Helias Catholic’s Wyatt Forck in a 4:28 pin.
West pinned Jordan Howard of Webb City in 1:40 and pinned Cannon Gaddis of Sikeston 4:31.
West lost by pin to Willard’s Andrew Keithley in 1:44 but won a 5-0 decision over Caleb San Nicolas of Grandview to claim fifth.
In the 152-pound class, Evan Hendrickson of Bolivar lost in an 18-second pin to Timothy Stevens of Willard.
Hendrickson lost in a 42-second pin to Nikolai Careaga of Helias Catholic but claimed a win over Eldon’s Dakota Collins, pinning Collins in 4:35.
Hendrickson lost the fifth-place match to Farmington’s Brady Cook in 1:06.
At 152-pounds, separately, Bolivar’s Moore pinned Webb City’s Brantley Carter in 46 seconds and Jase Motlagh of Willard in 38 seconds. Moore downed Brady Cook of Farmington in a 16-0 technical fall that took 2:58 and pinned Sikeston’s Devyn Tinsley in one minute.
In the first-place match, Moore pinned Careaga in 16 seconds.
Bolivar’s Trey Brewer won four straight matches at 160 pounds to advance to the first-place match where he lost by pin to Willard’s Ryder Heimbach in 2:57.
In round one, Brewer pinned Sam Lancaster of Sikeston in 2:21. He pinned Lincoln Mertens of Helias Catholic in 1:56, Bryce Buchanan of Farmington in 27 seconds and Darrell Grimmett of Grandview in six minutes.
Bolivar’s Hunter Davis lost a 4-2 decision to Willard’s CJ Stanford at 170-pounds. He pinned Dominic Mullin of Sikeston in 3:43. He pinned Sikeston’s Camden Revelle in 5:08 but lost in an 8-1 decision to Farminton’s Kael Krause.
Davis won via 8-6 sudden victory over Nathan Schnieders of Helias Catholic in the third-place match.
At 195 pounds, Bolivar’s Izik Simms lost a 12-2 major decision to Helias Catholic’s Tanner Nappier. Simms pinned Isaac Griggs of Sikeston in 1:21. He won a 14-3 major decision over Farmington’s Rowdy Vaugh but lost a 11-0 major decision to Jacob Ott of Webb City.
Huchteman, competing at 220 pounds, pinned Sikeston’s Nolan Self in 1:48. He pinned Farmington’s Peyton Simily in 44 seconds and Centralia’s Sam Lynn in 1:56.
Jack Roweton claimed third in the 285-pound class after pinning Centralia’s Seth Hasekamp in 2:57. Granadview’s Steven Randall in 28 seconds and Centralia’s Xaden Lockett in 1:56.
Clayton Barber of Farmington won a 7-1 decision over Roweton, who pinned Kole Carr of Webb City in 2:13 to finish third.
Girls’ wrestling
At the Willard Lady Tiger Pride tournament, Bolivar 117-pounder Charlene Barnum pinned Buffalo’s Diamond Conaway in 33 seconds. Barnum pinned Eldon’s Vivian Wester in 1:42 but lost to Marshfield’s Aliyah Joiner in a 14-7 pin.
At 122 pounds, Bolivar’s Mollie Stimpson beat Mexico’s Abbigale Drew in a 3:56 pin.
Stimpson lost a 7-6 decision to Monett’s Brooke Bluel.
Allison Butler of Bolivar pinned Dah Wah of Monett in 18 seconds at 127 pounds.
Butler pinned Monett’s Jewelia Willoughby in 51 seconds and Willard’s Annabell Hickey in 47 seconds. Ryleen Wilson of Marshfield pinned Butler in 1:12.
