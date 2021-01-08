Liberators sixth at Blue & Gold

Liberator basketball may have struggled early in last month’s Blue & Gold Tournament, but Bolivar’s boys’ team rallied to claim sixth place in the prestigious Springfield tournament’s gold bracket.
The Liberators fell 65-59 to Strafford in the fifth place game on Thursday, Dec. 31.
The result may provide a key benchmark as Bolivar heads into the second half of its season.
After finishing fifth in the Blue & Gold Tournament last year, Bolivar went on to contend for a district championship.
In the tournament’s opening round, Bolivar first hurdled Lebanon, which forfeited the Monday, Dec. 28, game due to several members of the team being quarantined.
The Liberators then fell 53-33 to Logan-Rogersville in a game that saw the Wildcats limit Bolivar’s Kyle Pock to just 10 points and two made field goals.
Bolivar bested Crane 72-54 in the bracket’s consolation semifinals on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to advance to the fifth place game.
Bolivar next faces Willard at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in Willard.
Fair Play
Fair Play struggled in its holiday tournament outing, finishing 1-2 at the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic.
The Hornets dropped a 77-68 game to Sparta on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and a 52-48 contest to Niangua on Saturday, Dec. 26. Fair Play beat Hurley 73-56 on Monday, Dec. 28.
The team next headed to the 2021 Miller Invitational, which opened play on Monday, Jan. 4, and continues through Saturday, Jan. 9.
Halfway
Halfway boys’ basketball ended its 2020 on a high note, beating Niangua 55-46 on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Cardinals’ break lasted until Monday, Jan. 4, when Halfway faced Pleasant Hope. The team played Hurley on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Neither score was available by press time.
Halfway next plays Dadeville at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, in Halfway.
Humansville
At the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic, Humansville won its first round matchup with Wheatland 56-44 on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Tigers fell to Lakeland 77-24 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and lost the consolation semifinal game to Climax Springs 67-45 on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Humansville closed out its tournament, winning a rematch with Wheatland 51-49 on Saturday, Jan. 2. Kooper Bays scored 18 points.
Humansville has a rematch with Climax Springs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.
MCE
Marion C. Early struggled in a pair of games at the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic, as well. The Panthers lost 61-54 to Dadeville on Thursday, Dec. 31, and to Golden City 65-46 on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
MCE beat Wheatland 60-52 on Friday, Jan. 1.
The Panthers face Ash Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, in Ash Grove.
Pleasant Hope
Like Halfway, Pleasant Hope capped the year with a win. The Pirates beat Wheatland 56-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Pleasant Hope and Halfway met Monday, Jan. 4. A score wasn’t available by press time.
The Pirates’ next contest is at their home tournament starting Monday, Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.