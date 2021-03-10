Melissa Herndon said when she opened her most recent bill from Liberty Utilities, she was shocked.
“According to our bill, our usage doubled and so our bill doubled,” she said.
Herndon’s bill, which she said was around $166 for December through January, was $320 for January through February.
The change coincided with the recent installation of a smart meter at her home, she said.
“I understand it's going to go up some, but for a usage to double, that really shocked me,” she said. “As soon as they changed the meter, we noticed an increase in our billing.”
Herndon said in the two years she’d lived in her current home, she’s never received a bill over $220. The home has newer appliances and a good roof, she said.
“Something isn't right,” she said. “And, it’s not just us, it’s everybody.”
A petition circulating Polk County is currently seeking to call attention to allegations of inaccurate billing by Liberty Utilities.
The petition, hosted on Change.org under the name “Liberty Utilities skyrocketing electric bills with new meters, 4-state citizens fed up,” had garnered around 6,200 signatures as of Monday, March 8.
“As we all know, COVID-19 has changed the lives of many,” the petition’s text reads. “We as a community are struggling as it is with COVID-19’s impact. In recent months, many of Liberty’s customers have seen a usage increase each month.”
According to the petition, some residents have received bills for three to four times their normal usage. Like Herndon, it casts blame on the utility company’s smart meters.
“These new meters are not accurate, but Liberty is claiming that they are,” the petition states. “It’s as if the meters are working double time. Help me get accurate rates and accurate readings from Empire. Your usage bill should not be the price of your rent.”
According to the website, Liberty conceded that, in rare circumstances, older meters may read power less accurately than its new smart meters.
“Like any mechanical device, our current manually-read meters can slow down as they age,” the website states. “If this happens, the meter may record less than your actual usage. However, this is rare.”
Liberty spokesperson Jillian Curtis said the company’s smart meters are actually tested to be as accurate as possible.
“Smart meters are rigorously tested for accuracy by the manufacturer prior to installation,” she said. “Liberty also conducts ongoing testing to ensure billing accuracy and to meet regulatory reporting requirements.”
Curtis said Liberty began installing smart meters in Polk County starting Thursday, Dec. 17.
“Our contractor, Itron, will also be following up at residences that were missed during the installation process in the coming weeks,” she said.
There are actually some benefits to using smart meters, Curtis said. Liberty can automatically read the meters each month, and in the future, customers will be able to see their usage in real-time, she said.
“Smart meters also provide quick and easy service starts and stops when you move,” she said.
There are also ways for Liberty customers to get more information about their bills and usage and access the company’s assistance options and resources, she said.
Customer care is available at 1-800-206-2300 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
For information on the smart meter project, call 1-833-971-1864 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Rates raised
While Liberty has argued for the accuracy of its meters, it did recently raise its Empire District Electric Co. prices with approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission in September 2020.
The change reflects an electric rate increase of around $992,400, the BH-FP previously reported.
“For a residence using approximately 1,000 kWh per month, electric rates will increase by around $0.48 a month, or 0.37%,” a PSC news release stated.
As previously reported, Empire filed a rate case in 2019, seeking to increase annual electric revenues by around $26.5 million. The change means a residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see their rate increased by around $7.85 a month.
According to the release, Empire serves around 155,400 electric customers in Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney counties.
