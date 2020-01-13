The Polk County Library in Bolivar is seeking 1980s memorabilia, including historical items, newspaper clippings and photographs, for its upcoming winter reading program.
The library is also looking for 1980s business information, like openings and anniversaries celebrated in that decade.
The theme for this year’s winter reading program is “Rewind to the ‘80s.” The program runs from Monday, Jan. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 29, and is open to all ages.
The library’s outreach coordinator, Laura Jenkins, said the items will be on loan to the library just for the duration of the program.
For more information, contact Jenkins by phone at 326-4531 or email at ljenkins@polkcolibrary.org.
Bolivar’s library is located at 1690 W. Broadway Ave., Bolivar.
