Libs down Marshfield, look ahead

Liberator basketball may not have the best record in Class 5 District 10, but the wins on its schedule should put it among the district’s top teams.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Bolivar is 5-4 following a 65-60 win over Marshfield on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Other teams in the league include 7-5 Hillcrest, 10-3 Springfield Catholic and 6-8 Willard.
However, Bolivar owns a resounding win over Hillcrest and a pair of victories over Willard.
Comparably, Catholic beat Marshfield 52-38 earlier this month.
A showdown between home Bolivar and Catholic is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
The Liberators are looking ahead to the second half of their 2020-21 regular season, which ends Thursday, Feb. 25, and features the 86th annual Liberator Tournament on Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 28-30.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School senior Adrian Hartshorn scored his 1,000th career point during the Hornets’ 93-43 loss to undefeated Lakeland.
Fair Play is 5-7 on the season, a year after claiming a district title.
The Hornets’ next contest is Tuesday, Jan. 19, against Pleasant Hope in Fair Play. A time for the matchup hasn’t been set.
Halfway
Cardinals coach Jeremy Cook has a record to be proud of and a lot to look forward to.
Halfway is 3-1 this month.
“We have been playing well since Christmas break,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, Halfway is deep in the bracket of the Pleasant Hope Tournament, with hopes to qualify for the championship game.
Halfway’s Trenton McCarthy scored his 1,000th career point during the Cardinals’ win over 79-56 win over Niangua on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Cook said McCarthy’s brother, Trey, has a chance to also hit the milestone this year if he can score about 200 more points.
After the tournament, the Cardinals next face Hermitage at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, in Halfway.
Humansville
Humansville basketball is at .500, with wins against Niangua and Hermitage and two wins over Wheatland.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, the team is competing at the Pleasant Hope Tournament, which ends Saturday, Jan. 16.
The team’s next contest is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, against Walnut Grove in Humansville.
Marion C. Early
MCE boys’ basketball is working to overcome injuries and illnesses that have hurt the team’s consistency, coach Jonathan Winslow said.
The Panthers are 5-6 and had to quarantine for a week leading into the Weaubleau Tournament last month.
“So, we didn't get to practice, which I felt like hurt our preparation and conditioning,” he said.
MCE is competing in the Pleasant Hope Tournament. Its next match after the tournament is a Tuesday, Jan. 19, road game against Dadeville. A time for the contest hasn’t been set.
“I feel like we have had trouble getting into a rhythm with several long breaks between games and some minor injuries early. Hopefully, we can play well with a lot of games coming up,” he said.
Pleasant Hope
Earlier this month, Pleasant Hope’s Marcus Price scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Pirates over Halfway 59-36 on Monday, Jan. 4.
Teammate Colton Highfill added 16 points.
“We played a really solid team and defense,” coach Eric DeRossett said. “We have a ton of respect for Halfway and feel fortunate to come out with a victory.”
The team has been on a hot streak this month, following its win over Halfway with a 78-38 victory over Hermitage in the opening round of the Pleasant Hope Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Price had 19 points, and Highfill added 11.
“Ten different players scored for us and we had a really balanced attack,” he said.
