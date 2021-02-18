After watching his team earn its first ever district title at the Class 3 District 7 meet in Grandview on Saturday, Feb. 13, Bolivar High School wrestling coach Jeff Davis was content to let the results speak for themselves.
The historic victory means all 14 of Bolivar’s wrestlers that competed will advance to the Section 4 meet Saturday, Feb. 27, in Grain Valley — the final step onthe road to the state championship meet.
“It was a complete team effort,” Davis said.
Together, the Liberators garnered 170.5 points, outscoring second-placed Grain Valley, which finished with 161 points.
Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes earned third place in the 106-pound class. He pinned his first opponent in 1:31, lost a 5-0 decision in the semifinals, earned a pin in the consolation semifinals in 41 seconds and pinned his opponent in the third-place match in 1:43.
At 113 pounds, Bolivar’s Canyon Cunningham is a district champion.
Cunningham pinned his quarterfinal opponent in 1:27, won a 6-0 decision in the semifinals and claimed a 3-2 decision in the district title match.
Bolivar 120-pounder Thomas Pennington earned third at the district meet. Pennington lost a 6-4 sudden victory in the semifinals but won his consolation round with a pin in 4:10.
He won an 8-4 decision in the third-place match.
Bradyn Spiegel took fourth place at 126 pounds after dropping his semifinal round with an injury. He had to forfeit the third-place match.
Bolivar’s Toby Bunn nearly pinned a district championship, but fell in the title match to finish second. Bunn won in the 132-pound semifinals round to advance to the championship, but lost a pin that took 4:30.
Bolivar’s Jake Banner took fourth place at 138 pounds. Banner won a 15-0 technical fall in 2-12 in the quarterfinals, lost his semifinal round in an 11-3 major decision, but bounced back to win the consolation round in a 10-2 major decision.
Banner lost the third-place match in a 17-7 major decision.
Bolivar’s Ryan West took third at 145 pounds. West lost his semifinal round in an 8-4 decision. In the third-place match, he pinned his opponent in 4:48.
Tyson Moore of Bolivar has a gold medal at 152 pounds after pinning each of his opponents.
Moore pinned his semifinal opponent in just 25 seconds. He won the title match after pinning his opponent in 50 seconds.
Trey Brewer took third place at 160 pounds.
Brewer lost a 6-3 semifinals decision. He won his consolation round 6-1 to advance to the third-place match, where he claimed a 13-6 victory.
Jesse Fields finished fourth at 170 pounds.
Fields lost his semifinal round in a 3-minute pin. He lost the third place match in a pin that took 2:56.
Hunter Davis earned third place at 182 pounds. Davis lost his semifinal round in a 3:12 pin. He received a bye in the third place match.
Bolivar’s Izik Simms, competing at 195 pounds, finished second. Simms pinned his semifinal opponent in 21 seconds. In the first place match, Simms lost in a pin that took 1:18.
Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman spent just under 20 seconds on the mat on his way to a 220-pound class district title.
Huchteman received a pair of byes to advance to the title match, where he won after pinning his opponent in 19 seconds.
Bolivar’s Jack Roweton lost his 285 pound semifinal round in a 3:57 pin. He won his consolation pound after pinning his opponent in 4:40 and then picked up a district medal after a 9-4 decision in the third place round.
Girls’ wrestling
Bolivar High School girls’ wrestling will send two of its wrestlers to the All-Class Sectional 3 meet in Harrisonville Saturday, Feb. 20.
Lady Liberators Allison Butler and Mollie Stimpson placed third and fourth, respectively, at the district meet to advance to sectionals.
Bolivar’s Charlene Barnum lost her quarterfinals round in a 9-4 decision. She lost her consolation round in a 4-2 decision.
Stimpson won her quarterfinals round in a pin that took 4:57 but lost in the semifinals in a pin that took 4:11.
She won her consolation round with a pin that took 3:18. Stimpson lost the third place round in a 4:03 pin.
Butler claimed third at 127 pounds after winning a 30-second pin in the quarterfinals. She lost a pin that took 1:12 in the semifinals but won her consolation round with a pin that took 1:44. She won the third place match after pinning her opponent in 1:53.
