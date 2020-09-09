Libs head home for Lebanon

Under home lights Friday, Sept. 11, Bolivar High School football will face a team coach Glen Johnson describes as its biggest challenge of the 2020 season.
The Liberators face Lebanon at 7 p.m., with Bolivar celebrating senior night at the game.
“Their style of play is very smash mouth, and they are physical,” Johnson said. “Coach (Will) Christian is one of the best coaches in the area, and he will have a great game plan.”
The Liberators enter the game 2-0 following a win over Parkview on Friday, Sept. 4.
Lebanon is 1-1 after a 30-26 loss to Kickapoo Friday.
Like Bolivar's two previous opponents this year, the Liberators haven’t faced Lebanon on the gridiron since the Missouri State High School Activities Association started posting scores online.
Still, based on what he’s seen, Johnson said he’s expecting a fight.
“I told the kids ‘Whatever it takes, for as long as it takes,’” Johnson said. “We will have to play well and win the turnover battle.”
Last week, the Liberators were without several key players who were under precautionary quarantines after exposure to a positive case of COVID-19, and the coach said those athletes are expected to return Thursday, Sept. 10.
“We are excited to get them back,” he said.
Week 2
Bolivar High School football proved its adaptability last week, topping Parkview 42-7 despite missing some of its brightest stars, including starting quarterback Bo Banner and defensive staple Andrew Bunn.
In fact, Bolivar won without its first five quarterback options on its roster Friday.
“Our Liberators stepped up through a lot of adversity and executed against Parkview,” Johnson said.
Senior running back Dylan Hall stood tall in the backfield as the Liberators used a balanced ground game, matching Hall and senior Darrin Fugitt with a devastating contingent of blockers to find the end zone six times.
Senior Parker Erickson and junior EJ Ingram were also among scorers, and kicker Nathan McClellan was perfect from the extra point line.
After Hall and Fugitt scored the game’s first touchdown, Parkview quarterback Caden Burks marched his team down the field to even the score.
It was the last time the game felt close.
Johnson pointed to his team’s defense, which helped drive the wedge. Fugitt also claimed a blocked punt.
“We knew we had to be efficient with the ball on offense and prevent the big play on defense,” he said. “Parkview has a good group of kids that came out and played hard all night. It was a great game.”
The OC
Bolivar is now just one of three Ozark Conference schools that remain undefeated.
The Liberators join Kickapoo, which toppled Lebanon 30-26 last week and West Plains, which scraped by Hillcrest 27-26 Friday.
Varsity football vouchers available
Game vouchers are required for varsity football games as part of an Ozark Conference COVID-19 policy.
Football vouchers can be purchased at Bolivar High School Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Liberator varsity home game bundles, which include all home games, can be purchased for $12 per person. Away game bundles include all remaining away games and are also $12 per person. Individual game vouchers are also available.
Masks are mandatory for entry to all games.
Vouchers are not required for any other Bolivar sports events, including those at the middle school level.
