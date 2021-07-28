Lightfoot steps in as new county clerk

After Bolivar resident Rachel Lightfoot was named the new Polk County clerk on Friday, July 2, she jumped in feet first Friday, July 16.
Only a week into the position, she sat down with the BH-FP and explained how busy the office is and how she is “learning something new every day.”
A lot of that is due to the month between past county clerk Bobbi Lear’s resignation and Lightfoot’s first day on the job.
“The work doesn’t get to stop just because there’s no one in (the position),” she said, sitting in the commissioners’ office. “There are still deadlines; there are still things that need to be done.”
During that month, Paula Shepard stepped in as interim county clerk. Lightfoot said she “did a great job trying to get things as up to speed or as completed as she could in the time that she had.”
“I can’t thank her enough for doing that,” Lightfoot said.
Because of Shepard’s diligence, Lightfoot said her first day wasn’t spent going through mounds of paperwork or facing constant complaints from people who walked into the building.
“We’re very lucky to have had an interim who tried to keep everything going,” Lightfoot said.
The reason there needed to be an interim county clerk was because of the long list of duties the office has. The county clerk’s office oversees elections, including voter registration and keeping voter information correct and “making sure they show up where they need to be on election day,” Lightfoot said.
The office also runs as a human resources department for the county, including insurance and payroll, she added, as well as the accounts payable for the county’s bills.
Lightfoot specifically explained her position takes care of the oaths of office when needed, notary processing, state and governmental reports, the budget and much more.
“If you look at all the offices in the county,” she explained, “every office kind of has very specific tasks. The assessor assesses; the collector collects; the recorder records. The clerk gets everything else.”
And most of the work, she explained, involves a more learn-as-you-go process. This is something she later mentioned will become an obstacle for her office.
Of any challenges Lightfoot expects to come across, inexperience will be the most prominent one, she said. Lightfoot herself — who’s barely been working a week — and election’s clerk McKinley Riedesel — who's only been there three to four weeks — are both “inexperienced,” she said.
She said Riedesel “is doing amazing” and “has been learning very, very fast.” She and Lightfoot, being relatively new to the office, could prove to be an obstacle until they both go through a couple of elections, Lightfoot said. The next election is Tuesday, Aug. 3.
In the office, the longest-serving employee has only been there for around two and a half years. This inexperience is something Lightfoot mentioned wanting to overcome, hoping to encourage employees to stay long-term.
“Everybody’s on a learning curve,” she added, “but they’re all doing very well at it.”
She said everyone in the office seems to be enjoying their jobs, and they’re doing well at it.
“It’s just we’re all learning together, still,” she said. “Time and experience are not on our side, but we have great resources.”
One of those resources, she said, is southern commissioner Melinda Roberston, who had sat in Lightfoot’s seat up until seven months ago. Lightfoot said she has been very helpful regarding any questions her or her office have had.
While the clerk’s office stays very busy with all its duties, the election side of this job is what interested Lightfoot in the clerk position.
“Elections have always been an important part of every citizen’s rights — kind of our freedom,” she explained. “So getting to be a part of that now is a really interesting thing to me.”
She described her interest in political history, specifically in “elections and how that process came to be, how our electoral college works, just government in general and how it all feeds in and feeds out is all fascinating to me.”
Even though it had only been a week into her position, she described her favorite part as getting to know everyone, especially her staff.
With her broad workforce background, however, she has experience meeting people.
Before she joined the county clerk’s office, she was a surgical technician student at Ozarks Technical Community College, a surgeon’s assistant at Citizens Memorial Hospital, a sheriff’s office worker who worked with now-governor Mike Parson, a stay-at-home mom and a bookkeeper at Polk County Bank.
“I have a dangerous amount of law enforcement, medical and financial (experience),” she added with a laugh.
And this position, she said, is what she is really excited about.
When the term she entered finishes up on Dec. 31, 2022, she plans to run again for the same position.
“It’s not one that comes along very often,” she said, “especially in this county. There’s not a lot of turnover in elected officials, so I’m very fortunate to get the opportunity to do this. I want to do the best that I can to represent the county and the residents well.”
