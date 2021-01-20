Do you live in fear? You probably don’t want to look at it that way. Do I live in fear? Every single day, and it isn’t something new or forced on me by conspiracies. It is a fact of life. Life is full of things to fear, and if you don’t fear these things, then I don’t know if I’m impressed by your ability to feel no fear, or amazed at your denial.
For instance, I fear getting hit by a tornado. Living in Missouri, we all know that is a big possibility. There isn’t anything we can do to control a tornado coming through where we live, but we can take precautions by having a plan to take cover when we get the news that there is that threat. It isn’t going to take the fear away, but we at least feel like we are ready to do something to save our lives and those of our loved ones.
I fear being involved in a car accident. But, there are lots of precautions that we can implement to hopefully avoid those situations and safety laws to help us avoid being killed if we do get involved in an accident.
I fear having a stroke. My mom had a stroke, and my brother had a stroke. The medical community has supplied us with a lot of ways to cut our chances down, if not prevent, having a stroke. I fear getting cancer. I have had two siblings die from cancer. My dad died from cancer, as well as numerous other relatives. Cancer is caused by so many different things that we do in our daily lives or it may be genetic and no matter what you do, it’s going to find you eventually. But, that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to do what we know is going to up our chances to avoid cancer. And if we do get cancer, we do what we have to do to fight it.
I fear having someone break into my house, having a fire in my home, spiders and other creepy crawlies, so I take action to help prevent these things, or if any of these things happen, be prepared to deal with them. Do these precautions assure me 100% that I won’t have any of those things? No, but hopefully it cuts down on the chances.
And yes, I live in fear of getting COVID-19. I don’t want to have to go to a hospital for any reason, but especially not alone with none of my family there. I want to be able to do what I enjoy doing every day: watch my grandson play ball, pick up my young grandson and just go for ice cream, take care of my two “kids” (OK, they are dogs, but kids to me) and go take pictures of various events. In other words, live my life.
So if there are some precautions that I can take to help with that, I’m going to do it. Does it give me a 100% assurance that I won’t get it? No, but like wearing my seat belt, it might help cut down on the chances. I don’t feel like asking me to wear a mask in public is taking my rights away from me any more than being told to wear a seat belt, being told to drive a certain speed limit on the highway, being told not to smoke inside public buildings (which I gave up way before that became a law!), being told to have insurance on my vehicle, being told to not buy alcohol under the age of 21 … all laws, mandates or just suggestions to help possibly save my life or the life of someone around me. Not really too much to ask, and I seriously don’t feel like being asked to take these precautions is “controlling” me or causing me to live in fear.
I live in fear every day, always have and always will, so therefore, I will try to do what I can to stay a step ahead of those fears. And some of those steps I’m taking as much for the people I’m around as I am for myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.