Local races attract candidates

Polk County will see several contested races for open municipal positions and school board seats in the April 6 election.
Filing for the election runs through Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Declarations for candidacy are generally filed at the regular meeting place of the governmental body. Below are filings as of Monday morning, Jan. 11.
Municipal elections
Bolivar: Six positions, including the mayor, city collector and four aldermen — one from each ward, are on the ballot. Amira Siddiq-Gerry and incumbent Christopher D. Warwick have filed for mayor. Coyle Neal filed for collector. Steve Skopec filed for ward 1. Mike Ryan and Dusty Ross filed for ward 2. Thane Kifer filed for ward 3. Charles W. Keith filed for ward 4.
Aldrich: Three two-year trustee posts on the village board will be open for election in April. Interested candidates should call Susan Buckner at 399-3687. Susan Buckner, Charles Buckner Jr. and Robert Hall have filed.
Fair Play: The mayor’s seat and two aldermen positions will be open for election this April. Declarations for candidacy can be filed at Fair Play City Hall. Martha Marshal and Vi Patterson filed to run for aldermen. Larry Daniels and David Vincent filed to run for mayor.
Flemington: Three two-year trustees will be up for re-election. Candidates may file at the Flemington clerk’s office, located at 3143 Bertha Ave. in Flemington. Updated filings weren’t available by press time.
Halfway: Three two-year trustee positions will be open on the Halfway Board of Trustees. Declarations for candidacy can be filed with Phil Matchell or Sharon Payne at 445-3172. Incumbents Matchell, Matt Hickman and Cary Peterson have filed for re-election.
Humansville: Three aldermen seats — two northward aldermen and one southward aldermen — will be open for election. Candidates may file at Humansville City Hall. No one has filed.
Morrisville: Two alderman-at-large seats and the city collector position will be open for election. Candidates may file by calling the city clerk at 376-3500 or 425-5050. All incumbents have filed for re-election.
Pleasant Hope: The mayor’s seat and two aldermen seats will be open for election in April. Candidates may file at Pleasant Hope City Hall. Mayor Richard Harrelson has filed for re-election.
School boards
Several seats on Polk County’s six school boards will be on the April ballot. School board candidates must be 24, a U.S. citizen, a resident taxpayer of the district and a Missouri resident for one year at the time of the election, according to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. Elected board members will serve a three-year term (unless otherwise noted) and are required to complete 16 hours of orientation and training within one year of their election.
Interested candidates should contact their school district’s administrative office.
- Bolivar R-1: Two positions are open, both three-year terms currently held by Keri Clayton and Kyle Lancaster. Clayton and Lancaster have filed.
- Fair Play R-2: Two three-year seats are up for re-election. Courtney Creed and Paula Bradford currently hold the positions. Bradford has filed.
- Halfway R-3: Two three-year seats currently held by Jody Sharp and Brad Doke will be up for election. Sharp and Doke have filed for re-election.
- Humansville R-4: Two three-year seats currently held by Debbie Johnson and Bobby McAntire are up for election. Both incumbents have filed for re-election.
- Marion C. Early R-5: Two three-year seats currently held by Scott Grant and Josh Reed will be up for election. Both incumbents have filed for re-election.
- Pleasant Hope R-6: Two seats currently held by Tracy Polk and Rodney Lowrance are up for election. Polk, Brandon Buckle and Joshua Steele have filed.
Other boards
- Citizens Memorial Hospital District: One director seat with a six-year term will be on the April ballot. Declarations for candidacy can be filed with the assistant secretary to the board of directors, Citizens Memorial Hospital. Corey Rich, who is currently on the board, has filed.
- Bolivar Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be open. Interested candidates should file at the county clerk’s office in the Polk County Courthouse. No one has filed.
- Blue Mound Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be open. Interested candidates should file at the county clerk’s office in the Polk County Courthouse. No one has filed.
- Southwest Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be on the April ballot. Interested candidates should file at the county clerk’s office in the Polk County Courthouse. Lonnie Lowry has filed.
- Flemington Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be up for election. No one has filed.
- Humansville Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be on the April ballot. No one has filed.
- Prairie Heights Area Reorganized Common Sewer District: Candidates for a five-year trustee post may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office. Deborah Taubert has filed.
- E-911 Emergency Services Board: Three four-year seats are open, one from the northern, one from the southern district and one countywide position. Steve Bruce has filed for the countywide position. Rick Davis has filed for the southern district seat.
- Morrisville Fire Protection District: A six-year term and a two-year term will be open. Interested candidates should file at the district office at 1567 Mo. 215 Spur in Brighton. Call 756-2029 to arrange an appointment. Updated filings weren’t available by press time.
