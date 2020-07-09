A three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor and ULMA late model feature winner at Lucas Oil Speedway's "Thursday Night Thunder" main event on Thursday, July 2.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, a total of 117 cars, including 56 B-mods, checked in for the special program kicking off the Independence Day weekend.
Looney, a longtime open late model competitor now in his first season in the ULMA division, picked his first feature win of the season in three attempts. He was a close second on June 6.
Dylan Hoover and fellow front-row starter Kaeden Cornell set the pace through 14 laps, the release stated, with third-starting Looney following closely behind.
The trio was separated by less than one second.
Coming down the front stretch to complete lap 15, Hoover's car suddenly slowed and he pulled into the pits, the release stated. Cornell inherited the lead, but one lap later he rolled to a stop in turn two.
That elevated Looney to the lead. He didn’t give it up.
"It was a fast track,” Looney said in the release. “I just tried to stay patient and maybe those guys would mess up in front of me and sneak in there and get the win. It worked out for us tonight."
Bryant dominates in B-Mod win
Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, breezed to victory in the USRA B-mod feature, leading all the way for his second feature victory of the season.
Bryant started on the pole and grabbed early command, eventually winning by 3.17 seconds.
“Everybody here ... this is always the most-competitive track we race at, week to week," Bryant said in the release. "Those guys don't let you take a breath."
Wolff takes USRA Mod feature
Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Arkansas, took over the lead on lap four and ran away from the field in the USRA modified feature.
Wolff, who started the feature sixth, wound up nearly half a lap in front of second-place Terry Schultz.
"It was like driving a Cadillac," Wolff said in the release. "My dad did a good job of putting the set-up on this thing today.”
Wolff was 20th in his only other Lucas Oil Speedway appearance this season, though he did win two features in two attempts at the track in 2019.
Brown makes it four wins
Derek Brown of Stoutland took command in the second half of the street stocks race and earned his fourth victory of the season.
Toby Ott and Brown started together and ran side-by-side, with Ott staying just in front until a caution flew on lap eight.
Brown later made the inside line pay off as he took the lead.
"I ran the bottom for the longest time, but for some reason I thought the top would be better," Brown said in the release. "I sure was glad to see the caution come out and get back to the bottom."
Up next
Racing at Lucas Oil Speedway resumes on Saturday, July 11, with the veterans and military appreciation night. All veterans and military personnel with ID will be admitted free. The USRA B-mods will be the evening's featured class with a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.