Erik Maggard started up front and never relinquished the lead to capture the street stocks feature Saturday night, June 13, at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Maggard of Brighton held off three-time feature winner Derek Brown by .5 seconds to record his first feature win.
He took home $750, the release stated.
"I'm pretty proud to out-run all those (Tony) Jackson cars,” Maggard said in the release. “This here is one I built in my own shop. That's pretty good to run with those guys."
Heydenreich wins a thriller
Robert Heydenreich made an outside pass of track champion Robert Reed right at the finish line to win the USRA modified feature by .060 seconds.
According to the release, Heydenreich of Bolivar took his first feature win in just his second season in the division.
"I don't know what to think," Heydenreich said in the release. "I'm kind of speechless because I didn't think I'd be here."
Following a caution for debris on the track and with two laps to go, Heydenreich was able to ride the cushion around the top side of the track to attempt the pass, the release stated.
“We were able to squeeze through to get the win," he said in the release.
Morton earns B-mod victory
JC Morton held off Kris Jackson to prevail in the USRA B-mod feature by three-quarters of a second.
Morton of Springfield led all 20 laps for the win over the reigning track and USRA B-mod national champion.
"Kris raced me with a lot of respect," Morton said in the release. "He left me a lane there early and let me get out there on the high side. We raced door-to-door there.”
Shute takes late model win
Todd Shute held off Johnny Fennewald in a two-car breakaway for the ULMA late model feature triumph.
Shute of Norwalk, Iowa, finished about three car lengths in front of Fennewald
"I know old Fennewald was back there. I felt like my tires were going away at the end. I'm just glad to be here,” he said in the release.
