Man faces felony stealing charges

A Morrisville man faces felony charges after being caught on video surveillance allegedly stealing a vehicle and firearms.
According to online court records, Willy Joe Wilson, 38, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — motor vehicle and stealing — firearm.
The probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 5200 block of South 86th Road on Wednesday, Feb. 3, for a report of a burglary.
The owner of the property showed deputies a video of Wilson “walking up the driveway wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans,” per the statement.
“Willy is also seen carrying an American flag, believed to belong to the victim’s daughter,” the statement said.
The statement said the video shows Wilson entering the residence then leaving several minutes later carrying a shotgun.
“Willy Joe Wilson then gets into a 2002 Chevy 2500 extended cab pickup belonging to the victim, still carrying the shotgun, and drives the vehicle away from the property,” the statement said.
Later that night, the victim told Polk County deputies Wilson was at a residence in Dade County.
When Polk and Dade County deputies attempted to make contact with Wilson, he tried to run out of the back door of the residence, per the statement. When deputies found him in the backyard, Wilson ran back into the home.
As deputies arrested Wilson, he said “he did not steal that truck,” according to the statement.
“A search of Willy Joe Wilson’s person located the keys to the stolen vehicle in the right front jacket pocket of the leather jacket Willy Joe Wilson was wearing,” the statement said.
Deputies found the stolen pickup partially hidden in the driveway, the statement said.
They located the stolen shotgun, as well as a 9mm High Point handgun stolen from the victim’s home, in the truck.
The statement said Wilson has an “extensive criminal history,” including arrests and convictions for possession of controlled substance and arrests for assault and ex parte violations.
Wilson is held in Polk County Jail on $15,000 cash or surety bond. He is due in court Wednesday, Feb. 24.
