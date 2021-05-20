Just two or three weeks ago when we had a considerable amount of snow falling from the sky, I felt pretty smug that I had resisted most of the temptations to plant flowers outside.
Even though we have had a lot of rain lately, there’s also been a fair share of beautiful days that have beckoned me to go ahead and start putting out a few things. I tell myself that it’s surely about time. Fingers crossed on that one.
My goal this year was to wait until the middle of May before I start, but it’s not happening. I have started conditioning my straw bales for their planting, so at least postponing that initial start will force me to wait several more days before I can plant in those. Trying to work around the temperament of Mother Nature is tricky business.
You will want to remember a couple of special occasions this month. Mother’s Day was Sunday, May 9. Then, there’s Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. With Memorial Day well within our sights now, we know summer must be just around the corner.
Lots of people love to attend all the garage sales on Memorial Day weekend. If you have items you no longer want, there are several options for you to use if having a garage sale yourself is not something you want to consider. There are places in and around Bolivar that will be happy to accept most items you ware wanting to donate.
Don’t forget to load up all of your recyclables and take them to see Ben Lee. He’ll be glad to take them off your hands and do what he can to help save the earth.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Good luck with your adventures this month. Find some time to enjoy being outside and maybe it’s time to get a little dirt underneath your fingernails. Let’s try to save the earth. I know people who live there.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
