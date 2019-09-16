The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting the word out about Chronic Wasting Disease, which is a contagious disease that can kill deer, according to an MDC news release.
There is no vaccine or cure, according to the release. CWD is spread from deer to deer and through the environment. MDC has found 116 cases of CWD in Missouri since 2012 out of more than 100,000 deer sampled, so the disease remains relatively rare in the state, the release stated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends having deer tested for CWD if harvested in an area known to have the disease, according to the release.
Polk County is among the counties with a positive test, according to the release.
The CDC also recommends not eating meat from animals that test positive for CWD. The agency is also offering free voluntary sampling and testing for animals harvested anywhere in Missouri. The testing is available during deer season (Sept. 15-Jan. 15) at MDC regional offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors within CWD management zones.
No humans have tested positive for the condition, the release stated.
CWD Management Zone are counties in or near where CWD has been found. In addition to Polk, the 29 counties also include Adair, Barry, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren and Washington.
Hunters who harvest deer Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 16-17, are required to take their deer (or a head with at least six inches of neck attached) on the day of harvest to a CWD sampling station. Sampling and results are free. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
Hunters who have deer sampled must field dress and Telecheck the deer before arrival at a sampling station.
Free sampling results are available online at mdc.mo.gov/CWDTestResults.
Animals who test positive should be disposed of in trash bags and should be removed to the trash or a landfill.
If necessary, hunters may also bury or leave remains at the harvest site, the release stated. Find more information about new regulations on disposal going into effect in 2020 online at the MDC website.
Share the harvest
Missouri’s Share the Harvest program helps deer hunters donate venison to those in need. To participate, hunters may take harvested deer to an approved meat processor and let the processor know how much venison is to be donated, the release stated.
Find participating processors at mdc.mo.gov/share.
Deer harvested within a CWD Management Zone may only be donated to approved processors in the Share the Harvest CWD Testing Program located within or directly adjacent to the CWD Management Zone.
Processors not participating in the Share the Harvest CWD Testing Program cannot accept deer from CWD Management Zone counties, the release stated. Deer harvested outside of the CWD Management Zone may be donated to any Share the Harvest processor.
Feeding ban
According to the release, feeding deer or placing minerals for deer unnaturally concentrates the animals and can help spread CWD.
The Wildlife Code of Missouri prohibits the placement of consumable natural and manufactured products used to attract deer year-round within counties of the CWD Management Zone.
Find exceptions online at the MDC’s website.
