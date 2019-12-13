The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation recently announced its tentative dates of license issuance for medical marijuana facilities.
According to a release from the department, the state will begin issuing medical marijuana facility licenses before the end of the year.
Medical marijuana facility license issuance is expected to occur on the following schedule:
• Testing facilities: around Dec. 19,
• Transportation facilities: around Dec. 23,
• Cultivation facilities: around Dec. 26,
• Infused Products Manufacturing facilities: around Jan. 10, 2020
• Dispensary facilities: around Jan. 24, 2020
• Seed to Sale: Jan. 31, 2020.
According to the release, the department will continue to receive and process applications for transportation and seed to sale facilities indefinitely.
Licensing announcements will be emailed to applicants, published via news releases and also on the department’s website, health.mo.gov.
All applicants are advised to monitor the email address of their primary contact on and around the applicable dates listed above.
“We look forward to working with all licensed entities as we begin to build a safe and compliant medical marijuana industry in Missouri,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said in the release.
Pursuant to the department’s rules, each facility application must be approved or denied within 150 days of the date on which the application was considered complete.
“The high level of interest from patients and facility applicants has presented unique challenges for our team as they have implemented the constitutional amendment which will make medical marijuana available to qualified patients in Missouri,” Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said in the release. “I am pleased to report that we have been true to our goal of keeping patients first by moving the program forward as efficiently as possible.”
More information about the program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.