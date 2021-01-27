One week after launching an online portal for eligible patients to request a COVID-19 vaccine, Mercy has coordinated special shot clinics, including one at its Bolivar multispecialty facility, to administer the doses.
To receive a vaccine at the location closest to them, patients should go online to mercy.net/MOVaccine to confirm eligibility under the state’s guidelines and sign up, according to a news release. Once vaccine is available, Mercy will reach out with a scheduling link.
This may take several weeks, the release stated.
“We’re asking our communities to please be patient as we try to move quickly,” Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, said in the release. “We have always viewed the state’s allocation of the vaccine to Mercy as belonging to the community. It’s our job to get shots in arms as rapidly as possible. We also want to ensure we’re doing so responsibly, with a system that doesn’t require waiting for hours in a line. Get in our virtual line, and we’ll get to you as soon as possible.”
Other vaccine clinics
Polk County Health Center continues its drive-thru vaccination clinic, next to the center’s main building on West Broadway Street in Bolivar, by appointment and in accordance with Missouri’s vaccination phases. Community members can put themselves on a waitlist, available at polkcountyhealthcenter.org or on the center’s social media accounts.
Citizens Memorial Hospital has also set up a vaccine waitlist at bit.ly/CMHVAX2021.
