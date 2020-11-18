Milestone moments

As an anything-but-ordinary fall semester winds down, Southwest Baptist University is welcoming new faces and saying farewell to familiar ones.
Six new members were appointed to the university’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Oct. 27, during the annual Missouri Baptist Convention at the St. Charles Convention Center, according to a university news release.
“We are grateful for these new trustees and the breadth of diversity and experience they will bring to our board,” Bob Ingold, acting chair of the SBU Board of Trustees, said in the release. “Serving on the Board of Trustees is an honor and a great responsibility as we work together to advance the mission of Southwest Baptist University.”
The release said newly elected trustees include the following:
Lance Adams is a critical care/surgical physician assistant at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and a certified PA-C. He earned degrees from North Carolina State University, Wake Forest University and Duke University. He and his wife have three children. He is a member of Waypoint Church in Durham, North Carolina.
Mark Berry works for the St. Louis County Police Department and is serving a one-year term expiring in 2021 to fulfill the term of Durwin Kicker, who passed away Jan. 14, 2019. He earned degrees in criminal justice and psychology from SBU in 2002. Berry and his wife, Nicole, have two children. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Fenton.
Fred Broome is the new senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Republic. He most recently served at Faith Baptist Church, Washington. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 2001 and from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2005. He and his wife, Lindsey, have been married for 16 years.
Cheryl Mayfield is a retired teacher from Iron County C-4 School in Viburnum. She graduated from SBU with a degree in elementary education in 1980. She and her husband, Lance, have three adult children. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Viburnum and has served with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief for 10 years.
Rick Powell is a mortgage banker with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. He and his wife, Jan, have two children and live in Lee’s Summit. He is a member of Connection Point Church in Raytown. He previously has served on both the Southern Baptist Convention and MBC Nominating Committees.
Josh L. Trimble is the executive vice president and chief of foundation management of The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany, Oklahoma. He graduated from SBU in 2008 with a degree in communication, an MBA in 2011, and is pursuing a Ph.D. in leadership. He and his wife, Gretchen, have three children. He is a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Tecumseh, Oklahoma.
“We are very pleased to have these accomplished individuals joining our trustee board,” Brad Johnson — who will become acting SBU president on Saturday, Nov. 21, following the departure of current president Eric Turner — said in the release. “What a privilege to speak with each of them and hear their SBU stories and connections. Our conversations have made me even more confident that great days are ahead for SBU. I am eager to see how God will use the board, along with our tremendously talented faculty and staff, to continue building a bright and promising future for our students, community and university family.”
The release said SBU’s board of trustees has 25 members, with five trustees elected each year to five-year terms. Each trustee can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.
Commencements set
The university is also planning to celebrate milestone moments this week as it confers degrees upon 166 Fall 2020 graduates during commencement ceremonies Friday, Nov. 20, in two locations — the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center and Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus.
- The opening ceremony, which will be at 1 p.m. in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center, provides May 2020 graduates who registered the opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring commencement was a virtual ceremony in order to follow county and state health guidelines.
- The College of Arts and Sciences ceremony is at 2 in Pike Auditorium of Mabee Chapel.
- The College of Professional Programs ceremony is at 3 in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center.
- The College of Health Professions ceremony is at 4 in Pike Auditorium of Mabee Chapel.
- The College of Health Professions/Associate of Nursing ceremony is at 5 in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center.
Kevin Schriver ’83, dean of the Geneva Casebolt College of Arts and Sciences and professor of psychology, will deliver the commencement address at the May 2020, Arts and Sciences, and Professional Programs ceremonies. Dea Geujen, chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield, will be the featured speaker at the Health Professions and Associate of Nursing ceremonies.
Schriver, who joined the SBU faculty in 1989, currently serves as SBU’s NCAA faculty representative to the Great Lakes Valley Conference and the NCAA Division II membership, and most recently served on the steering committee for the Higher Learning Commission accreditation review for SBU. He and his wife, Denise, attend Second Baptist Church in Springfield and have been involved with the Stained Glass Theatre in Ozark. They have three grown children, all of whom graduated from SBU.
Geujen has served as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield since 2017 and began her career with Mercy 17 years ago by assisting with opening the ambulatory surgery center. Her involvement in orthopedic care at Mercy led to her assisting in the planning and development in Mercy’s Orthopedic Hospital Springfield. Geujen and her husband have two daughters.
For more information about the commencement ceremonies, please visit SBUniv.info/graduation or email the Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.
