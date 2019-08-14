Mincks faces federal charges

A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement last week is now facing a federal firearm charge.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances in the U.S. Western District Court.
The criminal charge said Mincks was found in possession of a Mossberg 715T model .22 short-barreled rifle last week.
Law enforcement responded to Mincks’ home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street in Bolivar at around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, after he barricaded himself inside a bedroom with the rifle, “making suicidal and homicidal threats,” the criminal complaint affidavit said.
Witnesses told officers Mincks was waving around an AK-47 style weapon, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
With no tactical units available, the affidavit said law enforcement left the residence when Mincks refused to leave the bedroom.
After about an hour, most officers had cleared the scene, and people who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes, Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP on scene.
“The subject called his family and let them come back in the home,” he said. “We decided to deescalate the situation at that time.”
Webb said the incident had been the second time officers were called to the same location that day.
Later that evening, a family member who had entered the home in an attempt to calm down Mincks told law enforcement he had “been high on meth for weeks and stays high and made several comments about going on a shooting rampage in Bolivar,” the affidavit said.
The next day, Tuesday, Aug. 6, after law enforcement obtained a warrant for Mincks’ arrest for class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT and bomb squad worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bolivar Police Department to execute search warrants in the area.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement located Mincks in the 4100 block of South 103rd Road in Bolivar.
“The occupants advised investigators that Mincks was inside the trailer in the north bedroom, passed out on the bed,” the affidavit said.
After unsuccessfully trying to call Mincks out of the trailer, witnesses told law enforcement he “had a rifle with a ‘ballistic barrel’ and a homemade ‘firecracker’ with a fuse all in the room with him,” the affidavit said.
MSHP SWAT then deployed CS gas into the bedroom of the trailer where law enforcement believed Mincks was sleeping, and he eventually exited the residence at around 7 p.m.
"Deputies and officers secured the perimeter while the Missouri State Highway Patrol negotiated with Mincks to surrender peacefully," Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP.
When clearing the home, law enforcement found an “improvised explosive device” — filled with a dark powder material found to be energetic and finishing nails — on a stand in the bedroom, as well as the short-barreled rifle in a backpack under the bed.
“Ten rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were loaded inside the attached magazine with one of the rounds chambered,” the affidavit said. “A detached black rifle stock was also located inside the backpack.”
The affidavit said at the time of Mincks’ arrest, he had three outstanding arrest warrants, all related to probation violations from original charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A drug test at the Polk County Jail following his arrest tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, the affidavit said.
While Mincks was charged with class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court last week, Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock said those charges have been dismissed “but could be refiled if needed.”
“The feds have a detainee on Mincks, so he is ready to go other than the warrants that are outstanding on the existing cases,” he said.
Ashlock said he hoped to get the outstanding warrants resolved quickly, so federal marshals could detain Mincks on his federal charge this week.
If convicted of his federal charge, Mincks faces 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release, according to the criminal charge.
