Missouri on display

A snow covered barn in Ray County.
A brilliant display of autumn hues on a hiking trail in Buchanan County.
A busy downtown Kansas City in the spring.
A happy dog in a field catching the last rays of sunshine on a warm summer evening south of Bolivar.
These photos, and 196 others, were selected as representative of Missouri — its history and its present — by the My Missouri 2021 Photograph Project, part of the state’s upcoming bicentennial celebration. Aug. 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state.
A traveling showcase of the 200 photos are on display at the Polk County Library in Bolivar through Tuesday, Aug. 25.
According to the state historical society, more than 900 photos were submitted between May and November 2019, with the selected 200 chosen to “showcase the geographic and cultural landscape of the state” across the four seasons.
“They provide an opportunity on the occasion of Missouri’s bicentennial to reflect upon and increase the understanding of the state’s rich diversity while recognizing the many things its people share,” the society’s website states.
Polk County Library director Colleen Knight said when personnel unloaded the photo display for the Bolivar leg of its state tour, she was surprised at how large it was.
“We planned it a little further back, but it was almost too tall for our lights,” she said.
She was also taken aback by how well the state is represented.
“They did a fantastic job,” she said. “It almost takes your breath away.”
The library had originally scheduled a reception with several photographers represented in the display and members of the state historical society, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Still, it’s attracted an audience.
“Everyone seems to come back here and want to come see this,” she said. “It makes me want to go visit those places.”
That’s the goal, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement shared on the society’s website.
“One of the things that intrigues me most about Missouri is its diversity,” he said. “We Missourians embody and exemplify the complexity and diversity of this great nation; these are attributes meant to be celebrated.”
Knight said to mark the occasion, the library has also put its books and other media on Polk County and Missouri history on display near the photos.
The library is also hoping to be a stop on the tour for the Missouri bicentennial quilt, which features a square stitched in Polk County.
After leaving Bolivar, the photos will travel to Monett, where they’ll be on display from Sept. 4-24.
Knight said the photos are worth seeing before they leave.
“We’ve got some good photographers, and we’ve also got Missouri itself, which kind of lends itself to good photography,” she said.
The BH-FP reached out to Katelyn Thurman, Polk County’s photographer, but did not receive a reply by press time Tuesday.
