More on Walmart incident

In the days following an incident at Bolivar’s Walmart, which caused a flurry of activity on social media claiming an active shooter was in the store, the Bolivar Police Department has released more details about what brought officers to the shopping center in full tactical gear with guns in hand.
According to a BPD news release, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue “for a report of a female subject armed with a firearm making threats toward other people” at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
A store employee told officers “a woman was armed with a firearm and had been making threats toward customers and was currently in the store,” the release said.
“We had a full tactical response, because we don’t want to take a chance until we know for certain the threat isn’t real,” Lt. Roger Barron previously told the BH-FP.
The 43-year-old woman from South Carolina was described as a white female with red hair and a political themed T-shirt.
When law enforcement found her in the store, she was not carrying a weapon but was detained while officers conducted an investigation, the release said.
Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP officers found the woman in a checkout aisle. He added that security footage showed she was shopping while in the store and not making active threats.
According to the release, the woman was at the store with her boyfriend, a 35-year-old Springfield man, getting groceries before going to the lake.
“Once the woman entered the store, the boyfriend approached a store employee and told him that the woman was armed and had threatened to shoot people, in particular himself and his family,” the release said.
According to the release, the woman denied making any threatening statements or possessing a firearm.
While the store employee said he did not see the weapon, he told officers he relied on the information given to him by the boyfriend, the release said.
“At the time of the call, he did not know that there was a relationship between the two,” the release said.
Barron previously told the BH-FP the man was also detained by officers for questioning during their investigation.
Neither the man nor the woman were arrested by officers, Barron said.
During the investigation, the boyfriend told officers the woman had a small handgun in a pink bag in her car.
“Officers could see a pink bag in her vehicle behind the driver’s seat, and the woman allowed officers to open the bag where they did find a small .380 caliber handgun and several rounds of ammunition,” the release said.
Both parties denied ownership of the gun, the release said, “which was subsequently taken into safekeeping by the Bolivar Police Department until an owner can be located.”
While both people were released without charges, the release said the report will be sent to the Polk County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.