Beginning in September, Morrisville United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall will play host to Tuesday night events aimed at single mothers.
Developed by The Caring People, a care group program, the evenings will feature fun, friends, food and faith building.
A meal, childcare and activities will be provided each week at no charge.
The fall season’s first event is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
To sign up to attend, call Patty at 327-4808.
The church is at 5304 S. Main St. in Morrisville.
