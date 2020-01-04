Most read news of 2019

1. Search for missing man ends
NOV. 19 — The search for a missing man in the northern portion of Polk County came to an end as searchers located the body of 39-year-old John David Hacker.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison confirmed Hacker’s body was found in Pomme de Terre Lake on Tuesday night, Nov. 19.
Foul play was not suspected.
Law enforcement and volunteers had been looking for Hacker, who went missing from a home near the lake on the northern edge of Polk County near Rt. TT at around 10 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 15.
The sheriff’s office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Hacker at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Morrison previously told the BH-FP law enforcement and volunteers searched the area on foot and horseback over the weekend.
He said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers also flew over the area with helicopters and used boats to search the lake.
While law enforcement and volunteers searched for Hacker, the community showed another form of support.
A Bolivar couple, Matt and Rheanne Griswold, organized an impromptu prayer vigil for Hacker on the Polk County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, after seeing an outpouring of concern for the missing man and his family on social media.
Around 40 people showed up to pray for Hacker and his family. Others commented on the Facebook event saying they were offering prayers and support from afar.
2. Man found dead in Walmart parking lot
JULY 3 — The Bolivar Police Department released the identity of the man found dead in a vehicle in the Bolivar Walmart parking lot Sunday morning, June 30.
The man was Scott Grimm, 54, of Weldon Springs, Bolivar Police Department’s Lt. Roger Barron said.
According to Barron, a passerby found Grimm in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Barron said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
"Investigators estimate that the man had been deceased for at least 48 hours," a BPD news release said.
3. Armed robbery suspects plead, sentenced
SEPT. 18 — Four suspects pleaded guilty, and three were sentenced, in 2019 for their connection to an armed robbery at a Bolivar gas station.
Brandon Scott Searl, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony forgery and class D felony stealing charges. A sentencing hearing for Searl — who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, according to court documents — is set for Friday, May 1.
Searl and three other suspects were indicted by a grand jury in September 2018 for stealing from Bolivar’s Walmart on July 13, 2018, prior to robbing Bolivar’s Fast N Friendly East at gunpoint.
The group then led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Polk and Hickory counties.
Hickory County deputies later apprehended Searl and another suspect, Elena Marie Ornelas, 35, of Pueblo, Colorado.
Ornelas pleaded guilty to class D felony stealing in July. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Execution of the sentence was suspended.
Two other suspects in the case — brothers Michael Register and Robert Register of Cross Timbers and Warsaw, respectively — were sentenced earlier in 2019.
After pleading guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery and class D felony stealing, Robert Register was formally sentenced to 10 years and five years in prison, respectively, with the possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration.
Michael Register was sentenced to seven years in prison for class D felony stealing and 10 years in prison for class A felony first-degree robbery after pleading guilty. The latter sentence was suspended, and he was ordered to serve five years supervised probation following completion of his seven-year sentence in prison.
4. Pot search sparks controversy
MARCH 8 — A search for marijuana in a Citizens Memorial Hospital patient room sparked controversy after a video of the encounter between police, hospital staff, a patient and his supporters went viral.
The Facebook live video, posted on the Nolan’s Tribe of Warriors Against Cancer page, was filmed by Versailles resident Nolan Sousley — who said he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer — at around midnight Thursday night, March 7, as a Bolivar police officer searched bags in a CMH patient room.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb confirmed officers responded to a call for service Thursday at CMH for possible marijuana in a patient room. He said officers did not find marijuana in the room, and no citations were issued.
Webb later told the BH-FP the department shut down its Facebook page after it was “inundated by negative feedback.”
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said other city social media pages, websites and phone lines faced a flood of negative — and sometimes threatening — responses to the video.
In total, City Administrator Tracy Slagle estimated the city received over 900 emails and more than 250 voicemails about the incident.
E-911 Director Sarah Newell said the county’s non-emergency phone line was also overwhelmed with callers “cussing, screaming, saying awful things.”
A flow of negative feedback via social media also hit other Bolivar businesses and organizations, including CMH, the City of Bolivar Office of Emergency Management and the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sousley died in August at 52.
5. CMH releases information on death in parking lot
AUG. 28 — Citizens Memorial Hospital released information about an incident on its campus in the overnight hours.
“In the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28, a Citizens Memorial Hospital employee died by suicide while in the employee parking lot,” the news release said.
The release said the Bolivar Police Department is investigating the incident.
Lt. Roger Barron said because “it was a non-criminal event,” the department would not release information.
“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or depression, counseling is available,” the hospital said via the release.
Also, the release said the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.
6. Police respond to Walmart in force
AUG. 17 — In the days following an incident at Bolivar’s Walmart, which caused a flurry of activity on social media claiming an active shooter was in the store, the Bolivar Police Department released more details about what brought officers to the shopping center in full tactical gear with guns in hand.
According to a BPD news release, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue “for a report of a female subject armed with a firearm making threats toward other people” at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
A store employee told officers “a woman was armed with a firearm and had been making threats toward customers and was currently in the store,” the release said.
“We had a full tactical response, because we don’t want to take a chance until we know for certain the threat isn’t real,” Lt. Roger Barron said.
When law enforcement found the woman in the store, she was not carrying a weapon. Chief Mark Webb said security footage showed she was shopping while in the store and not making active threats.
7. Standoff leads to charges
OCT. 26 — A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement pleaded guilty to a federal charge in October.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 21, pleaded guilty to class C felony unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm in the U.S. Western District Court on Monday, Oct. 21.
Law enforcement responded to Mincks’ home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street in Bolivar at around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, after he barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a rifle, “making suicidal and homicidal threats,” the criminal complaint affidavit said.
Witnesses told officers Mincks was waving around an AK-47 style weapon.
With no tactical units available, law enforcement left the residence when Mincks refused to leave the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Later that evening, a family member, who had entered the home in an attempt to calm down Mincks, told law enforcement he had “been high on meth for weeks and stays high and made several comments about going on a shooting rampage in Bolivar,” the affidavit said.
The next day, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT and bomb squads worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bolivar Police Department to execute search warrants in the area.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement located Mincks in a trailer in the 4100 block of South 103rd Road in Bolivar.
When clearing the home, law enforcement found an “improvised explosive device” — filled with a dark powder material found to be energetic and finishing nails — as well as a Mossberg 715T model .22 short-barreled rifle in a backpack under the bed.
8. Direct hit
MAY 20 — Trees blocked roadways. Huge limbs crashed through roofs.
People filled the streets, checking on neighbors and assessing damage to their own homes. Emergency responders showed up in force, pushing aside debris and checking for injuries.
Bolivar’s south side was more a scene of chaos than its usual smalltown tranquility Monday night, May 20, after severe storms made a direct hit on the community.
There was damage across the southern portion of Bolivar after a tornado warning was issued at around 7:50 p.m. as a line of storms moved into city limits.
The storm came less than a month after another system moved into southwest Polk County at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, bringing an EF-1 tornado that touched down near Mo. 123 and East 555th Road, south of Eudora.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson said a National Weather Service survey found the EF-1 tornado had “winds up to 100 mph, was about 100 yards wide and was on the ground for 2 miles.”
The tornado lasted for two minutes, according to the report.
9. Law enforcement finds missing man
OCT. 17 — A search for a missing Bolivar man was canceled after he was found in another state.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, Roy Adam Albin, 70, was "located safe" by the South Haven Police Department in Mississippi on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Albin had been missing from his Bolivar home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road since Monday, Oct. 14.
A week prior, Albin was found walking in a field in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, after he went missing from his home Wednesday, Oct. 2.
10. Downtown Bolivar burns
DEC. 20 — Dark smoke billowed through Bolivar’s downtown district Friday morning, Dec. 20, as firefighters bolted into action to battle a large, fast moving fire that destroyed several connected storefronts along East Broadway Street.
Bystanders huddled together and filmed on their cell phones as bright yellow flames leapt from the front door and windows of Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair.
Inside, loud pops could be heard from the sidewalk across the street.
The fire destroyed several downtown Bolivar storefronts along East Broadway Street.
Crews from multiple area agencies battled the flames for several hours.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said every business along the block saw at least smoke damage.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
