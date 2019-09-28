I was cautioned when I arrived in Polk County that since I was not born here, I would never be “from here” and that I would likely be reminded of that a few times along the way, especially when I dared to offer an opinion.
That was 42 years ago and I must say that I don’t recall that ever becoming much of an issue, at least to my face. But thanks to some amateur genealogy work, I MAY have a good come-back should it ever happen during my second 42 years here.
Emphasis is on “may,” because a lot more work is needed to be assured of anything, and as lazy as I am, I could be a long time getting around to proving or disproving anything. One thing I’ve learned about genealogy so far — besides that it takes a lot of work — is that not all that was written about family history was necessarily true.
With that disclaimer in place, I submit that at least a couple of folks have written that my great-grandmother, Evaline Stone, was born in Polk County.
There is one technicality that comes to the forefront immediately. She was born Sept. 5, 1834, and Polk County did not become Polk County for another four months, on Jan. 5, 1835. At this point, I assume she was born in what was known at the time to soon become Polk County.
Her father, William Tilford Stone, my great-great-grandfather, brought his family from Tennessee to Missouri in 1833 and is said to have first settled in “Polk County.” However, he later moved the family to Taney County, in an area that would eventually become Stone County, named in his honor after his death.
He was a county judge in Taney County. He also fought in the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812, under eventual president Andrew Jackson, and is noted as having been an outstanding marksman.
Evaline married Patrick Cubine Berry. He was elected to many offices as a Democrat in Stone County, including county clerk multiple times and assessor. He also served the county in the state legislature multiple times. His final stint there was when he was also an enlistee in the First Arkansas Cavalry Volunteers, a Union outfit.
Note: Democrat and the Union army. At least one of his brothers, 10 years his senior, fought as a Confederate, as did many others with the same last name and political allegiance.
But back to Polk County roots. I have to wonder if somewhere down the line I have a relationship to the late John Polk Campbell, since my 4x great-grandmother was June Campbell, married to a Berry. “Campbell” was a middle name for some of their offspring that eventually moved from Tennessee to Missouri, as did John’s kinfolk.
That’s more work that I may leave to someone else to do, and then tell me about it. It’s time for another nap.
