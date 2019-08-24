Near miss leads to felony charges for Bolivar man

Rubbing his hand along a damaged patrol car Friday morning, Aug. 23, Lt. Roger Barron acknowledges the dents and scrapes seem minor, especially when compared to the possibilities of what could have been.
In fact, the damage, estimated to cost around $1,200 to repair and focused along the rear driver’s side, may very well be a best case scenario for the Bolivar Police Department.
What started as law enforcement trying to arrest a man with active warrants led to a near miss for two police officers, as well as a local driver and her passenger.
It also led to several felony charges for the Bolivar man who allegedly tried to run over officers and steal a car by gunpoint late Tuesday night, Aug. 20.
According to online court records, Thomas David Norton, 26, is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree attempted robbery, class B felony second-degree assault, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class E felony leaving the scene of an accident and two counts class E felony resisting arrest in two separate cases in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement filed by the Bolivar Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue near McDonald’s at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man in an orange Chevrolet Cavalier with an active parole absconder warrant.
During an area canvas, an officer saw Norton in the vehicle traveling north on South Springfield Avenue near Aldrich Road and tried to stop the car.
Weaving through city streets and failing to yield to officers, Norton came to a near stop at the dead-end cul-de-sac on West Northwood Avenue, west of South Oakland Avenue, followed by two Bolivar police cars and one Polk County patrol vehicle.
As a Bolivar officer parked his patrol car in the center of the cul-de-sac and exited his vehicle, the statement said Norton “aimed his car eastbound” directly at the officer and “accelerated rapidly.”
The probable cause statement filed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the officer “was forced back into his vehicle, closing the door just seconds before (Norton’s) vehicle hit the driver’s side of his patrol car.”
Norton’s vehicle “came inches from touching the closed door that would have caused serious bodily injury” to the officer “if he did not enter back into the vehicle and shut his door,” the statement said.
With law enforcement in pursuit, Norton then made his way through the city to Mo. 32 and headed west toward Fair Play.
For over 24 miles, Norton weaved in and out of traffic, eventually circling back toward Bolivar on Rt. T.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said he wouldn’t consider the pursuit through the county “high speed,” with speeds maxing out around 55 mph.
“He just wouldn’t stop,” Morrison said.
As he neared Rt. T and Tower Drive just west of Bolivar, Norton passed over three spike strips, which deflated two of his tires, the statement said.
Leaving the roadway, Norton again tried to hit another officer — who was out of his patrol vehicle to deploy spike strips — with his car.
Coming to a stop in a ditch, Norton immediately jumped out and ran toward a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.
“She was pulled over, yielding to oncoming traffic, with another female passenger,” Morrison said.
The statement said Norton “approached the vehicle with a Glock 21 loaded handgun in his possession, slapped the hood and began to try and gain entry through the driver’s door and then the back seat door.”
“Her doors were locked,” Morrison said. “She did a really good job of staying calm. She let emergency personnel know she was ok. And she did the right thing keeping her doors locked.”
Unable to get into the car, Norton then ran down the road, dropping the gun and running up a hill into a field, where he was captured and arrested by deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.
“Only 16 steps from the civilian’s vehicle, we found the Glock handgun,” Morrison said.
The felony complaint said Norton — who was found guilty of resisting arrest in 2013 and guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in 2011, both in Audrain County — is considered a persistent offender.
Norton is held in Polk County Jail on $200,000 total bond for both cases. He is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 4.
