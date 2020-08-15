New management?

The City of Bolivar is hoping it can soon breathe new life into a landmark building currently sitting vacant and unused on West Broadway Street and bring recreation options back to its citizens.
In the Tuesday, Aug. 11, board of aldermen meeting, the board and city leaders discussed the possible purchase of the lease on the Roy Blunt YMCA building, surrounding land and equipment for $575,000.
On social media, alderman Justin Ballard said the city technically already owns the land and building but gave a 99-year lease to the Y to operate it as a community fitness center.
The city, he said, wants to buy out that lease.
After paying the short term lease, in one $287,500 payment this year and another the next, the city will own the property outright, Ballard said.
A 2019 appraisal estimated the value of the property at $2.66 million, over 4.6 times the proposed price tag, according to a business model presented to the board.
The move comes after Bolivar’s YMCA — which is attached to the city-owned Bolivar Aqua Zone — shuttered its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, March 18, following years of financial struggles, per previous coverage.
In a Wednesday, July 29, letter to members, Ozarks Regional YMCA Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Custer said the building would not reopen as a Y.
In a statement to the BH-FP on Thursday, Aug. 13, Custer said while the YMCA has served Bolivar for 19 years, strengthening the community through its programs and services, “necessary financial resources have not been able to be generated in order to sustain operations over the long term in Bolivar.”
“The Y and the city are working together to transition ownership and operations of this community resource,” she said. “The goal is to continue to serve the citizens of Bolivar with health, recreation and community needs.”
In the Aug. 11 meeting, Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle said the city has known the YMCA has been conducting feasibility studies to determine whether they could sustain operations in Polk County since 2018.
“We knew they were actively looking for someone who could buy out that lease that they have with the city,” Slagle said. “And obviously, in order for them to be able to buy that out, they would have to be able to provide the same services to the community that the Y has done.”
She said the recent sale of the city’s water and wastewater systems to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million — and the city’s subsequent ability to pay off its $11.5 million debt load — changed how city leaders looked at the Y building and its surrounding property.
“It puts the City of Bolivar in the position, we believe, that we can purchase the remainder of that lease and operate parks and recreation from the city,” she said.
Slagle said paying off the remaining $5.5 million debt on the city’s Aqua Zone, which is partially funded by a quarter-cent parks and recreation sales tax approved by voters in 2010, with funds from the utilities sale will save the city around $450,000 in capital improvement funds each year.
“This provides the city more than enough funds to purchase the 99-year lease the YMCA has on the fitness center and surrounding 18 acres,” she said.
Through the lease purchase, the city would also secure locker rooms and restrooms, currently housed separately in the YMCA building, for the aquatics center, Slagle said.
The city’s proposed business plan estimates revenues supporting a parks and recreation department, including the Aqua Zone, a fitness center and golf courses, coming in at $1,358,392 and expenses at $1,350,035.05, with the city landing in the black by $8,356.95.
The budget is based on proposed income from 700 members paying $550 in membership fees each year, or around $46 per month.
That’s a tight margin, Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said in a Wednesday, Aug. 12, phone interview.
Through talks with the Ozarks Regional YMCA over the past several months, Warwick said the city has a “pretty good idea” of what costs will look like.
“It’s not going to be a money-maker whatsoever,” he said. “But we’re going to set it up so that we’re looking at trying not to go in the hole with it. … But the more members we get, the more opportunities we will then have to really add more programs and things to the system.”
Warwick said the board has had “some hard discussions” about the proposed plan.
“And overall, when it comes down to it, it’s not about how much money it can make but about what it serves for the community,” he said. “And truly, that’s what we need.”
In the meeting, Slagle acknowledged many citizens have expected more benefits to come from the city’s parks and recreation sales tax, believing the Aqua Zone would be open throughout the year.
“With the impact of economic downturn, project overages and lack of winter aquatics participation, the city quickly determined it was not feasible to operate the pool year-round and quickly changed the operation to an extended season pool,” she said.
City leaders have also cited high utility costs as a reason to close the aquatic center in winter months, per previous coverage.
However, in answering residents’ questions on social media, Ballard said purchasing the Y building could “very likely” lead to the pool being open year round.
“This opens a lot of doors,” he said.
Warwick echoed Ballard’s thoughts, saying keeping the Aqua Zone open all year is one of the city’s future goals, hopefully brought about by potential energy savings.
The Roy Blunt YMCA has been a valued asset to the community for many years, Slagle said.
“Moving forward, the city strives to operate a well-rounded parks and recreation department,” she said. “It is our vision to continue to build consistent programs with fun, exciting and an inclusive variety of activities for families in the Bolivar and surrounding areas.”
Warwick said he believed the purchase “would serve the community well.”
“This gives the city a huge benefit of what we can do and how we can move this thing forward,” he said.
Warwick said he has fond memories of city-operated youth sports from years past.
“I remember as a high schooler actually reffing for Mighty Mites and for the different games they had on Saturday mornings through sports recreation through the city,” he said.
Previous city leaders had hoped it would be more cost effective to pass those programs onto another organization, but Warwick said that just wasn’t the case.
However, that fact doesn’t take away the need for a recreation facility and programs in the community, he said.
“The facility itself, whoever runs it, it’s a needed facility,” Warwick said. “And we as a city do believe we can take what we’ve had as a lemon with the aquatic center and next door a building that wasn’t working too well for us, and maybe putting them together under one umbrella will truly help facilitate the best the community can get.”
Ballard called it an exciting opportunity for the community and everyone in it during the Tuesday meeting.
“I’ll be looking forward to feedback on that,” he said.
The board’s next meeting, and potential vote on the purchase of the Y building, is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Bolivar Facebook page. Find the complete meeting packet, including the proposed parks and recreation business model, online at BolivarMoNews.com.
